Global Pumps Digital Services Market Report 2021-2028 - Future of Pump OEMs and Other Value-chain Participants is Expected to be Influenced by IIoT 2.0

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Services in Pumps Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, three digital solutions, maintenance-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, and efficiency-as-a-service are identified and analyzed. The future of pump OEMs and other value-chain participants is expected to be influenced by IIoT 2.0. IIoT 2.0, an untapped area that is yet to be explored, and offers a plethora of growth opportunities for OEMs to distinguish and cement their market position.

Digital transformation is forming a core part of organization strategy across industry verticals to survive economic headwinds, adapt to dynamic market conditions, and remain relevant in an increasingly competitive global environment. A global pandemic, oil price volatility, political tensions, and climate action have further accelerated the need to invest and integrate into Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies.

End users' pressing need to cut down total expenditure (TOTEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) to navigate through these uncertain economic conditions and at the same time increase productivity of existing plants to meet global demand have bolstered the demand for digital services. Real-time visibility of equipment operations and actionable insights derived from AI-powered analytics platforms are imperative for end-users to ensure continued production without any interruption and transition toward predictive maintenance.

In this digital services playbook, new growth avenues with IIoT technologies are identified and analyzed. IIoT 1.0, which includes connected components, connected machines, connected plant, and connected enterprises, is gaining traction with growing interest from end-users across process, discrete, and hybrid industries. An assessment of the adoption rate, impact level, and growth propensity is covered in this research.

Yet another disruption identified is the transition from IIoT 1.0 to the IIoT 2.0 digital solution. IIoT 2.0 refers to the shift in a business model that delivers IIoT-based products and services with a unique pay-per-performance concept, where customers pay based on the outcome achieved.

As the shift to IIoT 2.0 is bound to transpire in the long run, this study provides insights on the key growth drivers offered by capitalizing on this new range of digital solutions. This research also discussed the roadblocks that prevent IIoT 2.0 implementation in the short, medium, and long term. An overview of the end-user perception toward IIoT-based digital solutions is offered to gauge end-user preferences, expectations, and the current IIoT solutions adopted in plants.

In addition, a list of digital practitioners is identified and mapped to the various IIoT 1.0 digital solutions covered in this research scope. This offers a pulse on the various leading solution providers, competitive overview, and market gaps that need to be addressed.

Furthermore, an overview of new IIoT 2.0 digital solutions is offered to understand their unique value proposition, key features, and benefits achieved. The study also identifies and assesses 7 lucrative growth opportunities based on IIoT 2.0 digital solutions that pump OEMs and other vendors can monetize to unlock new revenue streams.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Services in Pumps Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Digital Services in Pumps Market, Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Definition

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by End User

Key Competitors for Digital Services in Pumps Market

Key Growth Metrics for Digital Services in Pumps Market

Value Chain, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Distribution Channels, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Growth Drivers, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Growth Restraints, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Forecast Assumptions, Digital Services in Pumps Market

COVID-19 Implications on the Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast by Application, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Competitive Environment, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Share, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Value Chain Participants, Digital Services in Pumps Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Services in Pumps Market, Americas

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Services in Pumps Market, EMEA

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Services in Pumps Market, APAC

6. Market Summary, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Top 12 Market Trends Influencing the Pumps Market

Impact of IIoT Technologies on Digital Services in Pumps Market

Mega Trends Influencing Digital Services in Pumps Market

Transformational Themes Influencing Digital Services in Pumps Market

Evolution of Pumps Industry

Supply Chain Integration, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Value Chain Disruption, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Emerging Business Models, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Payment Business Model, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Mapping of Payment Model with Business Model

Impact Assessment of IIoT 2.0

Complexity and Value Assessment of IIoT 2.0

Adoption of IIoT 2.0 by End-user Industry

List of Top Digital Service Providers

7. IIoT 1.0 and IIoT 2.0 Solution Overview, Digital Services for Pumps

IIoT 1.0, Connected Components

IIoT 1.0, Connected Machines

IIoT 1.0, Connected Plant

IIoT 1.0, Connected Enterprise

IIoT 2.0, Maintenance-as-a-Service

1. Digital Asset Maintenance

I. Digital-twins-driven Connected Pumps

II. Wearable-based Digital Field Services

2. Parts Certainty-as-a-Service

IIoT 2.0, Infrastructure-as-a-Service

1. Flow Management-as-a-Service

2. Pumps-as-a-Service

IIoT 2.0, Efficiency-as-a-Service

Digital Energy-Efficiency Benchmarking

8. IIoT 1.0 and IIoT 2.0 End-user Perception, Digital Services for Pumps Market

Adoption of IIoT Solutions

Adoption of IIoT Solutions by End Users

Pitfalls to Adoption of Digital Services

End-user Requirement Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Digital Services in Pumps Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Twin Technology for Enhancing Pump Lifetime and Productivity, 2022-2028

Growth Opportunity 2 - Pumps-as-a-Service for Unlocking New Revenue Stream and Bolstering Customer Engagement, 2022-2028

Growth Opportunity 3 - Flow Management-as-a-Service for Addressing Critical Customer Needs and Expanding Customer Base, 2022-2028

Growth Opportunity 4 - Digital Asset Maintenance for Enhancing Asset Reliability, 2022-2028

Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart Wearables to Enhance Field Services, Promote Workers Safety, and Save Operational Costs, 2022-2028

Growth Opportunity 6 - Parts Certainty-as-a-Service for Improved Asset Maintenance and Lifetime, 2022-2028

Growth Opportunity 7 - Digital Energy-Efficiency Benchmarking to Support Climate Action Plan, 2022-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/saux9r