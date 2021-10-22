Roper Technologies to Divest CIVCO Radiotherapy

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its CIVCO Radiotherapy business to an affiliate of Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC, a private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at $120 million. Roper will retain its CIVCO Medical Solutions business, which will continue to operate independently.



Roper retained William Blair as a financial advisor in connection with this transaction. Roper expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 500, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years’ experience developing, manufacturing, and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products, and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally, and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.



