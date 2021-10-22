Altra Announces Retirement of CFO Christian Storch and Appoints Altra Veteran Todd B. Patriacca as Chief Financial Officer

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) (“Altra” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that Christian Storch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring on January 31, 2022 following a 14-year career at Altra. Todd B. Patriacca, who has served as Altra’s Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Treasurer since February 2010, will become Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective February 1, 2022. In this new role, Mr. Patriacca will report to Carl Christenson, Altra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Christenson commented, “On behalf of the Board and the entire company, I would like to thank Christian for his contributions to Altra over the past 14 years and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement. During his time as Chief Financial Officer, Christian has been a trusted partner and leader who played an instrumental role in growing the business to where it stands today. We have absolute confidence in Todd’s ability to seamlessly transition into his new role and lead our financial organization as he leverages the breadth of his experience and deep knowledge of our company gained during his long tenure with Altra."

Storch added, “It has been a privilege to be a part of Altra’s journey during the past 14 years and to serve alongside an incredible leadership team. I am confident that Todd will do a tremendous job as CFO and look forward to working with him over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”

Patriacca said, “I want to extend my thanks to Christian who has been an incredible mentor and respected leader for all of us at Altra. I am looking forward to working closely with Christian to transition responsibilities and settle into my new role early next year.”

Patriacca has a broad set of relevant financial experience and a strong track record of success. Since joining Altra in 2005 as Corporate Controller, he has been consistently promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, most recently to his current role as Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Treasurer. Prior to joining Altra, Patriacca was Corporate Finance Manager at MKS Instruments Inc., a semi-conductor equipment manufacturer. Prior to MKS, Patriacca spent over 10 years at Arthur Andersen LLP in the assurance advisory practice. Patriacca is a certified public accountant and holds a B.A. in history from Colby College and an M.B.A. and an M.S. in accounting from Northeastern University.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

