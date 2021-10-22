English Finnish

ROBIT PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 22 OCTOBER 2021



ROBIT PLC UPDATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021

Robit Plc updates its earlier financial guidance for 2021 based on improved visibility on business outlook for the company’s second half of the year.

New guidance

Robit Plc expects the market situation to remain on a good level in the end of the year. The company estimates that net sales for 2021 will grow and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve as follows: net sales being between EUR 97.0–101.0 million and comparable EBITDA profitability being at least EUR 7.0 million, assuming that exchange rates remain on the level of September 2021.

Previous guidance

Robit Plc expects the market situation to develop positively and believes COVID-19 restrictions to have a limited impact on the demand of the company’s products in 2021. Robit Plc estimates that net sales for 2021 will grow and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2020.

Robit Plc will publish its Interim Report for January–September 2021 on Thursday 28 October 2021.

