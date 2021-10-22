Digital Consumer Dividend Fund Distributions

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Consumer Dividend Fund (TSX: MDC.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for fourth quarter of 2021 will be payable to unitholders of Digital Consumer Dividend Fund as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Trust Unit October 31, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.03333 November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.03333 December 31, 2021 January 14, 2022 $0.03333

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MDC.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield Group

The Middlefield Group was established in 1979 and is a Specialty Investment Manager which creates investment products designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include Exchange-Traded Funds, Mutual Funds, Private and Public Resource Funds, Split Share Corporations, Venture Capital Assets, TSX Publicly Traded Funds and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.