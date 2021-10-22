MBN Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBN Corporation (TSX: MBN) (the “MBN”) is pleased to announce the fourth quarter dividend payable to shareholders of MBN Corporation as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Dividend Per

Equity Share December 31, 2021 January 14, 2022 $0.08

The dividends will be designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MBN.

Middlefield Group

The Middlefield Group was established in 1979 and is a Specialty Investment Manager which creates investment products designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include Exchange-Traded Funds, Mutual Funds, Private and Public Resource Funds, Split Share Corporations, Venture Capital Assets, TSX Publicly Traded Funds and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.