Nobel Announces Board Appointment and Receives Exchange Approval to Acquire La Salvadora Project, Chile

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX – V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Paul Pint to its board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Pint’s appointment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Paul Pint is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of capital markets experience. Mr. Pint started his professional career in 1991 with Ernst & Young in the Financial Services Group. Beginning in 1995, he moved into Institutional Equities with CIBC World Markets. Over the next 20+ years he worked in various senior roles in the investment banking and equity sales industry, holding several senior roles with large Canadian banks as well as boutique investment banks and dealers. He has worked on initial public offerings and private placements across all industry sectors. He has taken public or financed more than 500 companies throughout his career. In 2016, Mr. Pint co-founded and was President of Troilus Gold Corp., helping the company in its early stage financing and assisting in taking the company public on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He has been a director of public and private companies across various sectors. Mr. Pint holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Toronto and is a Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Nobel is also pleased to report that further to its press release dated October 13, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company’s definitive option agreement to acquire 100% of the La Salvadora project (“La Salvadora” or the “Project”).

About Nobel

Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Algarrobo Iron Oxide Copper Gold Ore (IOCG), a potential IOCG style high grade copper property in Chile. The country is a top mining jurisdiction as it is strategically located within 25 km from port and has world-class IOCG deposits within the Major Candelaria belt. Chile’s mining capabilities benefit from close to surface, high grade mineralization within the mining face and has the necessary permitting in place.

For further information, please contact:

David Gower

Chief Executive Officer

dgower@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the prospectivity of the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company’s ability to exercise the option, the Company’s ability to explore and develop the Project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



