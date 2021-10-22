Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Begins Trading on the OTCQB Market

--Recently Also Designated as Penny Stock Exempt--



FRISCO, Tex., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, an oil and gas Company with revenue producing mineral and royalty interests in ~391 wells across the most active areas in America, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

The Company’s common shares, symbol VBHI, began trading today, October 22, on the OTCQB, a significant step up for Verde Bio Holdings.

“We are proud of our progress over the past year as a public Company, building a dynamic Company with a significant portfolio of revenue producing assets. The move to OTCQB is another important step for the Company and, combined with the recent Penny Stock Exempt Designation, will significantly enhance Verde Bio Holdings’ visibility in the public markets and contribute to broadening our shareholder base,” said Scott Cox, CEO of VBHI. “The exempt designation allows stockbrokers nationwide to recommend VBHI.”

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies looking to provide investors greater transparency and trading liquidity. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, as well as meet a $0.01 minimum bid test and other stringent financial conditions. With the enhanced compliance and higher quality standards, the OTCQB is intended to give investors improved protections, along with more comprehensive information for making trading decisions.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is a U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

