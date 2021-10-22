Medaro Receives DTC Approval for U.S. Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration at its two properties in Canada, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States. The Company’s common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol “MEDAF”.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered “DTC eligible.” This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTC Venture Market, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “MEDA” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1ZY.”

Faizaan Lalani, Medaro’s President, notes, “Today’s news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence throughout the United States, all while providing a more efficient method for the clearing and settlement of our common shares.”

About Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

