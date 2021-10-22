U.S. Specialty Generics Market Growth Opportunities and Forecasts 2021: 10% CAGR Forecast During 2021 to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Specialty Generics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States specialty generics market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.



Specialty generics are economical compared to specialty drugs as they don't need to undergo the costly and time-consuming research and development procedures required for their branded versions. Moreover, marketing and promotional expenses for speciality generics are also lower compared to their branded versions. This results in significant savings for patients, government and healthcare providers.

Moreover, the market is also being catalysed by a rising ageing population in the United States. This has resulted in an increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis, HIV, autoimmune disease, etc. For instance, the American cancer society estimated a total of 1,762,450 new cancer cases and 606,880 deaths from cancer in the United States for 2019. Additionally, the patent expiration of several blockbuster branded specialty drugs is further expected to catalyse the market growth in the coming years.



