Global Roselle Market (2021 to 2030) - Surge in Application of Roselle Powder in the Cosmetic Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roselle Market by Form, End Use and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Roselle, also known as Hibiscus, belongs to the family Malvaceae, locally called "karkade", and is an important annual crop grown successfully in tropical and sub-tropical climates. Roselle is widely found in North African countries such as Sudan, Egypt, and Tanzania. It can be found in the form of powder and liquid.



Roselle is an annual crop used in food, animal feed, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. It is a multi-use plant, whose outer leaves (calyx), also known as natal sorrel, is frequently used in the production of jelly, jam, juice, wine, syrup, gelatin, pudding, cake, ice cream, and flavoring. Its brilliant red color and unique flavor makes it a valuable food product.



The roselle product has anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties, as a result of which it is becoming a vital raw material for cosmetics products. Growing product demand for soaps, shampoos & conditioners, masks, lotions, and creams is expected to drive the market for Roselle powder. Moreover, health benefits and health consciousness among individuals is expected to fuel the growth of the roselle market.



Roselle is widely used for medicinal and industrial application in various countries. In China, it is used to treat hypertension, pyrexia and liver damage, and in ayurvedic medicine. Roselle powder is helpful against various diseases, such as inflammation and diabetes. In addition, its extract showed an antimicrobial effect against numerous pathogenic bacteria; therefore, diminishes the risk of several infectious diseases. Furthermore, increase in demand for roselle powder in type 2 diabetes treatment medications is expected to drive the market.



The growth of the Roselle market is driven by increase in health-related concerns of people, which is shifting their attention from carbonated drinks to herbal tea. Furthermore, rise in cafe culture, growth in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in herbal tea by different market players are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, pandemic and the disruption in the supply chain may further hamper the growth of the roselle market. On the contrary, growth in demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of new flavor & variety are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.



The report segments the roselle market on the basis of form, end use, sales channel, and region. By form, the market is divided into powder and liquid. On the basis of end use, it is fragmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics & nutraceuticals. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players in the roselle market are Roselle Farms, Guangzhou Runming Tea Co., Ltd, Thai Organic Life, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Rossell India Ltd., Apple Food Industries, Buddha Teas, U.S. Wellness LLC, and The Tao of Tea LLC.



Key market benefits for stakeholders

The report provides extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the Roselle market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market

Porter's five forces model of the industry demonstrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of buyers, and bargaining power of suppliers operating in the market

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.1.1. Global Roselle Market: Segmentation

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top players positioning

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3. Moderate threat of substitution

3.5.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.5.5. High Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Health benefits associated with roselle

3.6.1.2. Companies emphasizing on calorie reduction due to increase in health awareness

3.6.1.3. Expansion of retail market

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Overconsumption of roselle in products may cause health

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increase in investments by small-&mid-sized food product manufacturing companies

3.6.3.2. Surge in application of roselle powder in the cosmetic industry

3.7. Market share analysis

3.7.1. By Form

3.7.2. By End Use

3.7.1. By Sales Channel

3.7.2. By region

3.9. Top Exporter of Hibiscus

3.10. Top Importer of Hibiscus

3.11. Impact of COVID-19 on the Roselle market



CHAPTER 4: ROSELLE MARKET, BY FORM

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Powder

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ROSELLE MARKET, END USE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.1. Food & Beverages

5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.1.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Pharmaceuticals

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Animal Feed

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Cosmetics & Nutraceuticals

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ROSELLE MARKET, SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hypermarket/ Supermarket

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Online Stores

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Specialty stores

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: ROSELLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Acquisition

8.5.2. Business Expansion

8.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Roselle Farms

9.1.1. Key Executives

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.2. Guangzhou Runming Tea Co., Ltd.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. Thai Organic Life

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.4. Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. Rossell India Ltd.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Business performance

9.7. Apple Food Industries

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. Buddha Teas

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. U. S. Wellness LLC

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. The Tao of Tea LLC

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8ew50