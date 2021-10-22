English Finnish



SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Final Practice OÜ

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Tavakka, Kai

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20211021141908_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,080 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,950 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(4): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 5,480 Volume weighted average price: 2.34739 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com



