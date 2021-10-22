SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Final Practice OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Tavakka, Kai
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20211021141908_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,080 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,950 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 5,480 Volume weighted average price: 2.34739 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com