Vow ASA : Vow Green Metals confirms largest landbased contract for Vow ASA

Vow ASA has received confirmation of a purchase order for delivery of process equipment, engineering and project support to Vow Green Metals’ biocarbon plant at Follum in Norway. The contract is valued at NOK 215 million.

“We are excited to be able to confirm this contract for a project that we have worked on for more than a year. This order represents a milestone for us within our landbased business, where we will be supplying our advanced process technology to what will be one of the largest biocarbon production facilities in Europe,” says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

The equipment will be completed and shipped to Norway during 2022. The contract will be reported as part of Vow’s Landbased business.

The plant at Follum will be built, owned, and operated by Vow Green Metals AS.





For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.





Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).



