|Series
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|10/27/2021
|10/27/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|343
|1,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|115.400
|/
|3.400
|108.220
|/
|-0.389
|Total Number of Bids Received
|6
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,043
|1,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|2
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|2
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|115.400
|/
|3.400
|108.220
|/
|-0.389
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|115.435
|/
|3.390
|108.500
|/
|-0.450
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|115.400
|/
|3.400
|108.220
|/
|-0.389
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|115.431
|/
|3.390
|108.363
|/
|-0.420
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|115.435
|/
|3.390
|108.500
|/
|-0.450
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|115.165
|/
|3.470
|108.200
|/
|-0.384
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|115.304
|/
|3.430
|108.348
|/
|-0.417
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|3.04
|1.10
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 26 0216
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND