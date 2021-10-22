Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 25 0612RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 10/27/202110/27/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3431,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 115.400/3.400108.220/-0.389
Total Number of Bids Received 69
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,0431,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 28
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 28
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 115.400/3.400108.220/-0.389
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 115.435/3.390108.500/-0.450
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 115.400/3.400108.220/-0.389
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 115.431/3.390108.363/-0.420
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 115.435/3.390108.500/-0.450
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 115.165/3.470108.200/-0.384
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 115.304/3.430108.348/-0.417
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 3.041.10