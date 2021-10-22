New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voltage Tester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Product Type, By Operation, By Frequency, By Application and By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177432/?utm_source=GNW





Voltage Tester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026

Segmented By Product Type (Contact Voltage Tester, Non-Contact Voltage Tester), By Operation (Handheld, Portable, Fixed), By Frequency (High-frequency tester, High-frequency AC tester, High-frequency DC tester, Low-frequency tester, Low-frequency AC tester, Low-frequency DC tester), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and By Region



Global voltage tester market is expected to witness a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.Voltage testers can determine the presence of electric charge when placed near the supply of voltage.



Due to the electric flux interference, the displacement current is formed in the device which indicates the presence of voltage in the voltage tester equipment.Rapid industrialization across the globe owing to the rising population and invention of new technologies is boosting the demand for voltage testers around the globe.



The high demand from the industrial sector followed by the residential sector is driving the growth of the global voltage tester market.A voltage tester is used for monitoring the battery voltage, microprocessor test, brown-out protection, among others, and thereby is influencing the voltage tester market growth.



Stringent government policies and schemes encouraging the adoption of measures for the safety of workers at the workplace are influencing the global voltage tester market growth. The rising preference of industries to ensure regular maintenance and replacement of the faulty parts to provide a safe environment to workers is contributing significantly to fuel the global voltage tester market’s growth for the forecast period.

Global voltage tester market can be segmented into product type, operation, frequency, application, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to dominate the global voltage tester market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The rising population and the growing per capita income of consumers is enabling them to afford home appliances which in turn is accelerating the global voltage tester market growth. Market players are launching new products with innovative features and high-quality standards, thereby creating the need for voltage testers to test the faults in the system.

The major players operating in the global voltage tester market are Toshiba Corporation, Klein Tools Inc., Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Dawson Tools Inc., Seiko Instruments, Texas Instruments Inc., HD Electric, Sibille Fameca Electric, and Panduit Corporation, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



