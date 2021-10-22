New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Hydrogen Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By End Use Industry and By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177431/?utm_source=GNW





Green Hydrogen Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026

Segmented By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Generation, Transport, and Others), By End Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Medical, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Glass, and Others) and By Region



Global green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.The rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of harmful emissions on the environment and the ability of green hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions is contributing significantly to the global green hydrogen market’s growth.



The increasing energy requirements around the globe to fulfill the needs of the rising population is boosting the need for energy generation and consumption techniques.A shift in the government’s focus to promote the generation and usage of clean fuel and the presence of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of eco-friendly fuels is expected to propel the global green hydrogen market growth in the predicted period.



The introduction of incentives and subsidies by the leading authority to use renewable sources of energy as a fuel is influencing the demand of the green hydrogen market.The limited availability of fossil fuels and the volatility of the price of fossil fuel is generating the need for the adoption of renewable energy sources as an alternative.



Rapid industrialization across the developing economies to satisfy the growing requirements and to improve the economic conditions of the countries is generating the demand for more energy generation.

Global green hydrogen market can be segmented into technology, application, end use industry, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, the Europe region is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



A huge number of ongoing green energy projects and supportive government policies promoting the adoption of renewable energy are expected to accelerate the green hydrogen market growth. The huge supply of hydrogen in the region and the presence of green energy production infrastructure is boosting the global green hydrogen market demand.

The major players operating in the global green hydrogen market are Ballard Power Systems, Enapter, Engie SA, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hydrogenics, Plug Power Inc., SGH2 Energy Global LLC, Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., and Uniper SE, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global green hydrogen market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global green hydrogen market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global green hydrogen market based on technology, application, end use industry, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global green hydrogen market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global green hydrogen market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global green hydrogen market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global green hydrogen market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global green hydrogen market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global green hydrogen market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Green hydrogen manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to green hydrogen market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global green hydrogen market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Technology:

o Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

o Alkaline Electrolyzer

o Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

• Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Application:

o Power Generation

o Transport

o Others

• Global Green Hydrogen Market, By End Use Industry:

o Food & Beverages

o Medical

o Chemical

o Petrochemicals

o Glass

o Others

• Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global green hydrogen market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

