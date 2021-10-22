New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Technology, By End User, By Source, By Component, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177429/?utm_source=GNW





Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Technology (Demand Response, Distributed Generation, Mixed Asset), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial (Petroleum Refining, Chemicals Industry, Metals & Mining, Others)), By Source (Renewables, CHP, Energy Storage, Other local Generation), By Component (Software vs. Service), By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Europe virtual power plant market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The Europe virtual power plant market is driven by the growing understanding among government of various countries in the region regarding high requirement to lessen power outages.



Additionally, surging requirement for renewable sources of energy is propelling the market growth in the region. Progressively rising affinity for electricity reduction demand, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.



The Europe virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, source, component, company and region.Based on end user, the market can be categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.



Here, the industrial segment is expected to register highest growth in the market during the forecast period, since the industrial end-users are among the highest adopters of the virtual power plant setups and services.This can be accredited to the fact that the peak load of the electricity is highest in various industries such as petroleum, chemical, and paper & pulp, among others, which has created a productive market for virtual power plants in the industrial sector.



The Europe virtual power plant is further segmented based on various technologies which include demand response, distributed energy generation units, and mixed assets. During the forecast period, mixed assets technology-based virtual power plant is estimated to grow at a high pace on account of surging demand for prosumers and bidirectional flow of electricity in the supply chain to meet the surging electricity demand.



Major players operating in the Europe virtual power plant market include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Comverge, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, EnerNOC, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd and others. The market players are adopting various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Europe virtual power plant market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe virtual power plant market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Europe virtual power plant market based on technology, end user, source, component, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe virtual power plant market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe virtual power plant market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe virtual power plant market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe virtual power plant market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe virtual power plant market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe virtual power plant market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Type of Insurance Provider:

o Demand Response

o Distributed Generation

o Mixed Asset

• Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Source:

o Renewables

o CHP

o Energy Storage

o Other local Generation

• Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Component:

o Software

o Service

• Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Country:

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe virtual power plant market.



