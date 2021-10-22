New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Power to Gas Market, By Technology, By Capacity, By End User Industry, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177428/?utm_source=GNW





Europe Power to Gas Market, By Technology (Electrolysis, Methanation), By Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100–999 kW, 1000 kW and Above), By End User Industry (Commercial, Utilities, Industrial), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Europe power to gas market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.Power to gas technology is effective in managing the excess renewable energy which is converted into hydrogen.



Therefore, this technology allows the potential use of hydrogen in mobility solutions and as a natural gas substitute.The technology also goes through a process of methanation, producing methane or synthetic natural gas which is used in gas grids.



The factors responsible for the growth of Europe power to gas market during the forecast year include need for integrated management of power and gas network and effective usage of renewable energy resources. In addition to this, growing requirement to reduce carbon emissions coupled with rising capacity of renewable energy are anticipated to bode well for the growth of power to gas market in the region over the coming years.

The Europe power to gas market is segmented based on technology, capacity, end user industry, region and company.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into electrolysis and methanation.



Out of which, the electrolysis segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast years as well. This is majorly accredited to its dynamic operations and the ability to efficiently integrate electricity from varying renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Major players operating in the Europe power to gas market include ITM Power, McPhy Energy SA, Siemens AG, MAN Energy Solutions, Nel ASA, Thyssenkrupp AG, Electrochaea GmbH, EXYTRON GmbH, Greenhydrogen.DK ApS, Hydrogenics Corporation and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016–2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe power to gas market.

• To classify and forecast Europe power to gas market based on technology, capacity, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe power to gas market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe power to gas market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe power to gas market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe power to gas market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, end users and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe power to gas market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Power to gas companies, end users and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to power to gas

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as power to gas companies, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe power to gas market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Power to Gas Market, By Technology:

o Electrolysis

o Methanation

• Europe Power to Gas Market, By Capacity:

o Less than 100 kW

o 100–999 kW

o 1000 kW

o Above

• Europe Power to Gas Market, By End User Industry:

o Commercial

o Utilities

o Industrial

• Europe Power to Gas Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe power to gas market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177428/?utm_source=GNW



