Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Type, By Valve Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global valve remote control system market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2022-2026.The rising population around the globe is generating the need for more energy generation and transmission.



The increase in power generation by the installation of new plants and the growing adoption of green energy is expected to influence the demand for global valve remote control system market.The surge in the investment for the development of the petrochemical and chemical industry and the growing applications of end products obtained from the petrochemical industries is expected to fuel the growth of the valve control system market in the next five years.



An increase in the number of oil & gas reserves around the globe and the production of shale gas fuels and the oil sands is expected to accelerate the demand for valve remote control systems.High-end investments for the extraction of natural gas due to its growing use in the automotive, energy industry, and as a chemical feedstock in the manufacturing of chemicals is fostering the growth of the natural gas, which in turn is expected to boost the valve remote control system market growth.



The surge in demand for predictive maintenance from the manufacturing industries and the growing demand for automation technology to enhance the convenience of the market players in the marine industry is expected to fuel the market growth.

The global valve remote control system market is segmented into type, valve type, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of the major oil-producing countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq in the region is driving the growth of this segment.

The major players operating in the global valve remote control system market are Emerson Electric Co., Nordic Group Limited, KSB Korea Ltd, Rotork plc, Wartsila Corporation, Danuni Marine & Offshore A/S, CycloTech, SelmanCo, Nakakita Seisakusho Co. Ltd., Greatech Technology, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global valve remote control system market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global valve remote control system market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the global valve remote control system market based on type, valve type, end user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global valve remote control system market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global valve remote control system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global valve remote control system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global valve remote control system market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global valve remote control system market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global valve remote control system market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Valve remote control system manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to valve remote control system market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global valve remote control system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Type:

o Hydraulic

o Pneumatic

o Electric

o Electro-Hydraulic

• Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Valve Type:

o Ball

o Globe

o Butterfly

o Gate

o Diaphragm

o Plug

o Check

o Safety

• Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By End User:

o Manufacturing

o Power Generation

o Chemicals & Petrochemical

o Oil & Gas

o Marine

• Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global valve remote control system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

