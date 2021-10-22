Hardbacon Teams Up with Personal Finance Blogger Jeune Retraité as First-Ever Affiliate Partner

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 30,000 Canadians, announced today a new partnership with influential personal finance blogger Jeune Retraité, as its first-ever affiliate partner.



Jean-Sébastien Pilotte founded Jeune Retraité in 2015 and has since been recognized as a pioneer of the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement in Quebec. Pilotte retired at just 39 years old and today shares his financial tips and tricks to retire early at jeuneretraite.ca.

As part of the partnership, Jeune Retraité readers can now take advantage of Hardbacon’s technology to compare everything from credit cards, bank accounts, mortgages, and more. Via the Jeune Retraité website, Hardbacon’s financial solutions can be easily accessed through the “boîte à outils” section, at jeuneretraite.ca.

The partnership will allow more people to access Hardbacon’s easy-to-use and efficient solution for shopping the best financial products in Canada according to their unique profile. The comparison tool works in just a few easy steps and can be found side by side with other tips for budgeting.

“Jean-Sébastien has introduced hundreds of thousands of Quebecers to financial independence via his blog and has shown them that regardless of their income level, it is possible to take charge of your personal finances,” said Julien Brault, Hardbacon CEO. “I am very proud of this partnership, as it will allow us to encourage more Quebecers to shop for their financial products and in turn save money thanks to our comparison tool."

“I am happy to partner with Hardbacon and to share their solution to help Canadians shop the best financial products,” added Pilotte. “Hardbacon innovates for everyone who wants to have a better hold on their finances and Jeune Retraité is excited to be a partner.”

Hardbacon’s new affiliate program makes it easier than ever to team up with media, bloggers and influencers, and to share its financial solutions. If you’re interested in Hardbacon’s new affiliate program, please reach out to frederic@hardbacon.com .

About Hardbacon

Bacon Financial Technologies, better known by its brand name Hardbacon, is dedicated to helping Canadians make better financial decisions, get wealthier and achieve their financial goals. The company, which has secured 2.4 million in funding, markets a mobile app that links to its users’ accounts and helps them plan, budget and invest. Hardbacon also enables its users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers and robo-advisors. The company also markets its technology to financial institutions to help them accelerate their digital transformation.

