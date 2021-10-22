DT Midstream to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Nov. 5 and Schedules Earnings Conference Call

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. [ www.dtmidstream.com ] (NYSE: DTM) plans to announce third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.



DT Midstream has scheduled a third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast for 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. Central Time) Friday, Nov. 5.

Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at this link . The participant toll-free telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada is 888.330.2022, and the toll number is 646.960.0690; the passcode is 8347152. International access numbers are available here .

The webcast will be archived on the DT Midstream website at Events and Presentations , and an audio replay of the call will be available from noon Nov. 5, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET (10:59 p.m. Central Time) Dec. 5, 2021. To access the replay, U.S. and Canada callers can dial toll-free 800.770.2030 or 647.362.9199 (toll). The passcode is 8347152.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

Contacts

Media

Michael Raveane, DT Midstream, 313.774.0690

Investors/Analysts

Todd Lohrmann, DT Midstream, 313.774.2424



