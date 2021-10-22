Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before the market opens.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review PWP’s results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of PWP's website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

Domestic: (833) 607-1668

International: (914) 987-7880

Conference ID: 4395815



Replay

A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through November 18, 2021. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The replay pin number is 4395815. The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of PWP's website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Partners Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com

For Perella Weinberg Partners Media: media@pwpartners.com