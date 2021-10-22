First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“We are pleased with the bank’s solid performance in the third quarter. It was also a milestone quarter, as total assets exceeded $25 billion at quarter-end for the first time in our history,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We had good growth in deposit balances, credit quality remained excellent, and we are seeing an increase in loan activity.”

On October 20, 2021 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Net income of $64.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share

Total loans and leases decreased $269.4 million versus prior quarter, reflecting a $308.0 million decline in PPP loans

Total deposits increased $1.3 billion versus prior quarter

Recorded a $4.0 million negative provision for credit losses

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Repurchased $21.6 million of stock under share repurchase program

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $25.5 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $24.2 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Gross loans and leases were $12.8 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $269.4 million, or 2.1%, from $13.1 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Total deposits were $22.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 6.2%, from $20.8 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $132.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.8%, compared to $131.5 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.36% in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to 2.46% in the second quarter of 2021.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, we recorded a $4.0 million negative provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended June 30, 2021 we recorded a $35.0 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.7 million compared to noninterest income of $49.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $101.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $99.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 55.1% and 54.7% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 25.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $161.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $169.1 million, or 1.29% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $32.5 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $29.2 million as of June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or 0.02% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.03% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total non-performing assets were $8.6 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at September 30, 2021, compared to total non-performing assets of $8.9 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned at June 30, 2021.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.39%, 12.63% and 13.88%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, compared with 7.68%, 12.76% and 14.01%, respectively, at June 30, 2021.

The Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $21.6 million under the stock repurchase program in the third quarter. The average cost was $27.76 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the stock repurchase program was $21.5 million at September 30, 2021.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ‘‘core,’’ basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition.

Core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders’ equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core net interest margin as the ratio of core net interest income to average earning assets. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders’ equity.

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Tables 14 and 15 at the end of this document provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Results: Net interest income $ 132,593 $ 131,481 $ 134,002 $ 393,232 $ 400,507 Provision for credit losses (4,000 ) (35,000 ) 5,072 (39,000 ) 101,718 Noninterest income 50,104 49,371 48,898 143,343 143,782 Noninterest expense 101,036 99,388 91,629 296,730 279,545 Net income 64,279 86,741 65,101 208,713 124,015 Basic earnings per share 0.50 0.67 0.50 1.61 0.95 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.67 0.50 1.61 0.95 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.78 0.78 Dividend payout ratio 52.00 % 38.81 % 52.00 % 48.45 % 82.11 % Supplemental Income Statement Data (non-GAAP): Core net interest income $ 132,593 $ 131,481 $ 134,002 $ 393,232 $ 400,507 Core noninterest income 50,104 49,269 48,874 143,241 143,884 Core noninterest expense 98,936 98,228 91,629 293,470 279,545 Core net income 65,819 87,704 65,083 211,216 124,090 Core basic earnings per share 0.51 0.68 0.50 1.63 0.96 Core diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.68 0.50 1.63 0.95 Performance Ratios(1): Net interest margin 2.36 % 2.46 % 2.70 % 2.45 % 2.79 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 2.36 % 2.46 % 2.70 % 2.45 % 2.79 % Efficiency ratio 55.07 % 54.74 % 50.01 % 55.10 % 51.32 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.92 % 54.13 % 50.02 % 54.51 % 51.31 % Return on average total assets 1.02 % 1.45 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 0.76 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.04 % 1.46 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 0.76 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.06 % 1.51 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 0.80 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.09 % 1.53 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 0.80 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 9.31 % 12.92 % 9.58 % 10.26 % 6.16 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 9.54 % 13.07 % 9.57 % 10.38 % 6.17 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.63 % 20.51 % 15.16 % 16.19 % 9.79 % Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP)(3) 14.98 % 20.74 % 15.15 % 16.38 % 9.80 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 12,881,885 $ 13,205,086 $ 13,559,367 $ 13,108,427 $ 13,569,119 Average earning assets 22,533,174 21,539,264 19,846,674 21,523,731 19,174,349 Average assets 25,058,085 24,015,065 22,341,485 24,013,691 21,667,948 Average deposits 21,621,836 20,638,015 18,892,033 20,595,400 17,995,196 Average stockholders' equity 2,738,540 2,691,966 2,704,129 2,719,442 2,687,632 Market Value Per Share: Closing 29.35 28.34 14.47 29.35 14.47 High 30.06 29.85 18.96 30.80 31.25 Low 25.75 24.75 14.32 23.14 13.56





As of As of As of As of September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 12,834,339 $ 13,103,785 $ 13,279,097 $ 13,499,969 Total assets 25,548,322 24,246,328 22,662,831 22,310,701 Total deposits 22,120,003 20,835,115 19,227,723 18,897,762 Long-term borrowings 200,000 200,000 200,010 200,010 Total stockholders' equity 2,711,734 2,731,341 2,744,104 2,733,934 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 21.14 $ 21.17 $ 21.12 $ 21.04 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(4) 13.38 13.45 13.46 13.38 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.57 % 1.45 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.63 % 12.76 % 12.47 % 12.22 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.63 % 12.76 % 12.47 % 12.22 % Total Capital Ratio 13.88 % 14.01 % 13.73 % 13.47 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.39 % 7.68 % 8.00 % 7.91 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.61 % 11.26 % 12.11 % 12.25 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.99 % 7.47 % 8.07 % 8.16 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 54 54 54 58 Number of ATMs 298 294 297 302 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,025 2,087 2,103 2,099

________________________

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio and the core efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and the three months ended June 30, 2021.



(2) Core return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.



(3) Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.



(4) Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.









Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 110,765 $ 110,919 $ 120,940 $ 332,623 $ 378,209 Available-for-sale securities 25,234 24,637 20,317 73,017 59,056 Other 1,205 666 670 2,362 3,813 Total interest income 137,204 136,222 141,927 408,002 441,078 Interest expense Deposits 3,218 3,363 6,227 10,637 30,410 Short-term and long-term borrowings 1,393 1,378 1,698 4,133 10,161 Total interest expense 4,611 4,741 7,925 14,770 40,571 Net interest income 132,593 131,481 134,002 393,232 400,507 Provision for credit losses (4,000 ) (35,000 ) 5,072 (39,000 ) 101,718 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 136,593 166,481 128,930 432,232 298,789 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,989 6,632 6,523 20,339 21,400 Credit and debit card fees 16,017 16,746 14,049 47,314 39,868 Other service charges and fees 10,233 10,303 9,021 29,382 25,472 Trust and investment services income 8,625 8,707 8,664 25,824 26,919 Bank-owned life insurance 4,841 3,104 4,903 10,334 11,595 Investment securities gains (losses), net — 102 24 102 (102 ) Other 3,399 3,777 5,714 10,048 18,630 Total noninterest income 50,104 49,371 48,898 143,343 143,782 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 46,484 45,982 44,291 136,402 131,534 Contracted services and professional fees 15,042 16,516 15,073 48,746 46,606 Occupancy 6,790 7,314 6,921 21,274 21,466 Equipment 6,549 6,362 5,137 18,402 15,052 Regulatory assessment and fees 1,828 1,826 2,445 5,688 6,491 Advertising and marketing 1,469 1,469 1,374 4,529 4,599 Card rewards program 6,676 6,262 5,046 17,773 17,224 Other 16,198 13,657 11,342 43,916 36,573 Total noninterest expense 101,036 99,388 91,629 296,730 279,545 Income before provision for income taxes 85,661 116,464 86,199 278,845 163,026 Provision for income taxes 21,382 29,723 21,098 70,132 39,011 Net income $ 64,279 $ 86,741 $ 65,101 $ 208,713 $ 124,015 Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 1.61 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 1.61 $ 0.95 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 128,660,038 129,392,339 129,896,054 129,323,973 129,882,878 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 129,210,448 129,828,847 130,085,534 129,895,311 130,129,690





Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 268,467 $ 347,861 $ 303,373 $ 333,744 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,130,615 1,558,437 737,571 482,585 Investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $7,994,266 as of September 30, 2021, $6,951,153 as of June 30, 2021, $5,985,031 as of December 31, 2020 and $5,584,556 as of September 30, 2020) 7,953,727 6,953,930 6,071,415 5,692,883 Loans held for sale 2,052 1,241 11,579 34,669 Loans and leases 12,834,339 13,103,785 13,279,097 13,499,969 Less: allowance for credit losses 161,246 169,148 208,454 195,876 Net loans and leases 12,673,093 12,934,637 13,070,643 13,304,093 Premises and equipment, net 317,272 319,452 322,401 321,229 Accrued interest receivable 64,855 66,734 69,626 66,005 Bank-owned life insurance 468,968 466,402 466,537 462,422 Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Mortgage servicing rights 9,107 10,007 10,731 10,922 Other assets 664,674 592,135 603,463 606,657 Total assets $ 25,548,322 $ 24,246,328 $ 22,662,831 $ 22,310,701 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Interest-bearing $ 13,246,579 $ 12,245,193 $ 11,705,609 $ 11,989,492 Noninterest-bearing 8,873,424 8,589,922 7,522,114 6,908,270 Total deposits 22,120,003 20,835,115 19,227,723 18,897,762 Long-term borrowings 200,000 200,000 200,010 200,010 Retirement benefits payable 144,400 144,101 143,373 138,806 Other liabilities 372,185 335,771 347,621 340,189 Total liabilities 22,836,588 21,514,987 19,918,727 19,576,767 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 140,563,799 / 128,255,570 shares as of September 30, 2021, issued/outstanding: 140,542,398 / 129,019,871 shares as of June 30, 2021, issued/outstanding: 140,191,133 / 129,912,272 shares as of December 31, 2020 and issued/outstanding: 140,190,428 / 129,911,789 shares as of September 30, 2020) 1,406 1,405 1,402 1,402 Additional paid-in capital 2,524,168 2,520,790 2,514,014 2,511,849 Retained earnings 581,094 550,511 473,974 446,315 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (61,463 ) (29,702 ) 31,604 51,254 Treasury stock (12,308,229 shares as of September 30, 2021, 11,522,527 shares as of June 30, 2021, 10,278,861 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 10,278,639 shares as of September 30, 2020) (333,471 ) (311,663 ) (276,890 ) (276,886 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,711,734 2,731,341 2,744,104 2,733,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,548,322 $ 24,246,328 $ 22,662,831 $ 22,310,701





Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2,356.4 $ 0.9 0.16 % $ 1,503.0 $ 0.4 0.10 % $ 889.6 $ 0.2 0.10 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 6,654.6 22.9 1.37 6,298.3 22.5 1.43 5,308.5 20.2 1.52 Non-Taxable 561.1 2.9 2.11 468.4 2.7 2.30 25.7 0.1 2.11 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 7,215.7 25.8 1.43 6,766.7 25.2 1.49 5,334.2 20.3 1.53 Loans Held for Sale 2.2 — 2.39 2.0 — 1.44 10.2 0.1 2.67 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 2,367.2 19.7 3.29 2,882.1 21.1 2.94 3,230.4 21.6 2.67 Commercial real estate 3,447.0 25.4 2.92 3,419.7 25.3 2.97 3,418.0 27.8 3.23 Construction 862.4 7.0 3.24 800.9 6.3 3.15 637.6 5.2 3.22 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,866.1 34.6 3.58 3,765.4 34.0 3.62 3,680.5 37.9 4.12 Home equity line 837.7 5.5 2.62 812.6 5.5 2.72 871.1 6.6 3.02 Consumer 1,260.2 16.8 5.28 1,277.9 16.9 5.32 1,474.4 20.2 5.46 Lease financing 241.3 2.0 3.23 246.5 1.9 3.06 247.4 1.8 2.90 Total Loans and Leases 12,881.9 111.0 3.43 13,205.1 111.0 3.37 13,559.4 121.1 3.56 Other Earning Assets 77.0 0.3 1.34 62.5 0.3 1.91 53.3 0.5 3.32 Total Earning Assets(2) 22,533.2 138.0 2.44 21,539.3 136.9 2.55 19,846.7 142.2 2.86 Cash and Due from Banks 290.5 290.7 307.9 Other Assets 2,234.4 2,185.1 2,186.9 Total Assets $ 25,058.1 $ 24,015.1 $ 22,341.5 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 6,886.0 $ 0.6 0.03 % $ 6,361.8 $ 0.5 0.03 % 5,768.3 $ 0.6 0.04 % Money Market 3,957.1 0.5 0.05 3,783.1 0.5 0.06 3,288.2 0.4 0.05 Time 1,884.4 2.1 0.45 2,034.5 2.3 0.45 3,029.8 5.2 0.69 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,727.5 3.2 0.10 12,179.4 3.3 0.11 12,086.3 6.2 0.20 Short-Term Borrowings — — — — — — 45.1 0.3 2.69 Long-Term Borrowings 200.0 1.4 2.76 200.0 1.4 2.76 200.0 1.4 2.77 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,927.5 4.6 0.14 12,379.4 4.7 0.15 12,331.4 7.9 0.26 Net Interest Income $ 133.4 $ 132.2 $ 134.3 Interest Rate Spread 2.30 % 2.40 % 2.60 % Net Interest Margin 2.36 % 2.46 % 2.70 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 8,894.3 8,458.6 6,805.7 Other Liabilities 497.7 485.1 500.3 Stockholders' Equity 2,738.6 2,692.0 2,704.1 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 25,058.1 $ 24,015.1 $ 22,341.5

________________________

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.



(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.8 million, $0.7 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.









Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 5 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,604.6 $ 1.5 0.13 % $ 947.3 $ 2.2 0.31 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 6,303.5 67.5 1.43 4,579.8 59.0 1.72 Non-Taxable 436.9 6.9 2.11 8.9 0.1 2.11 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 6,740.4 74.4 1.47 4,588.7 59.1 1.72 Loans Held for Sale 4.4 0.1 2.31 11.9 0.2 2.31 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 2,756.2 61.2 2.97 3,202.4 70.5 2.94 Commercial real estate 3,417.5 75.6 2.96 3,423.9 90.7 3.54 Construction 803.8 19.2 3.19 586.9 15.8 3.59 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,776.5 103.3 3.65 3,700.8 111.3 4.01 Home equity line 824.1 16.7 2.71 881.2 21.1 3.20 Consumer 1,287.1 51.4 5.34 1,537.5 63.9 5.55 Lease financing 243.2 5.7 3.10 236.4 5.1 2.90 Total Loans and Leases 13,108.4 333.1 3.39 13,569.1 378.4 3.72 Other Earning Assets 65.9 0.8 1.65 57.3 1.6 3.78 Total Earning Assets(2) 21,523.7 409.9 2.54 19,174.3 441.5 3.07 Cash and Due from Banks 291.7 310.1 Other Assets 2,198.3 2,183.5 Total Assets $ 24,013.7 $ 21,667.9 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 6,410.9 $ 1.7 0.04 % $ 5,454.7 $ 4.7 0.12 % Money Market 3,758.3 1.5 0.05 3,208.1 6.1 0.25 Time 2,067.7 7.4 0.48 2,966.9 19.6 0.88 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,236.9 10.6 0.12 11,629.7 30.4 0.35 Short-Term Borrowings — — — 279.9 6.0 2.87 Long-Term Borrowings 200.0 4.2 2.76 200.0 4.2 2.77 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,436.9 14.8 0.16 12,109.6 40.6 0.45 Net Interest Income $ 395.1 $ 400.9 Interest Rate Spread 2.38 % 2.62 % Net Interest Margin 2.45 % 2.79 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 8,358.5 6,365.5 Other Liabilities 498.9 505.2 Stockholders' Equity 2,719.4 2,687.6 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 24,013.7 $ 21,667.9

________________________

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.



(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.9 million and $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to June 30, 2021 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 0.5 Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 1.3 (0.9 ) 0.4 Non-Taxable 0.5 (0.3 ) 0.2 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 1.8 (1.2 ) 0.6 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (3.9 ) 2.5 (1.4 ) Commercial real estate 0.3 (0.2 ) 0.1 Construction 0.5 0.2 0.7 Residential: Residential mortgage 1.0 (0.4 ) 0.6 Home equity line 0.2 (0.2 ) — Consumer (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Lease financing — 0.1 0.1 Total Loans and Leases (2.0 ) 2.0 — Other Earning Assets 0.1 (0.1 ) — Total Change in Interest Income 0.1 1.0 1.1 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.1 — 0.1 Time (0.2 ) — (0.2 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 0.2 $ 1.0 $ 1.2





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 7 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to September 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.5 $ 0.2 $ 0.7 Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 4.8 (2.1 ) 2.7 Non-Taxable 2.8 — 2.8 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 7.6 (2.1 ) 5.5 Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (6.3 ) 4.4 (1.9 ) Commercial real estate 0.2 (2.6 ) (2.4 ) Construction 1.8 — 1.8 Residential: Residential mortgage 1.8 (5.1 ) (3.3 ) Home equity line (0.2 ) (0.9 ) (1.1 ) Consumer (2.8 ) (0.6 ) (3.4 ) Lease financing — 0.2 0.2 Total Loans and Leases (5.5 ) (4.6 ) (10.1 ) Other Earning Assets 0.1 (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Total Change in Interest Income 2.6 (6.8 ) (4.2 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.1 (0.1 ) — Money Market 0.1 — 0.1 Time (1.6 ) (1.5 ) (3.1 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (1.4 ) (1.6 ) (3.0 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (1.6 ) (1.7 ) (3.3 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 4.2 $ (5.1 ) $ (0.9 )





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 8 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to September 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1.0 $ (1.7 ) $ (0.7 ) Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 19.6 (11.1 ) 8.5 Non-Taxable 6.8 — 6.8 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 26.4 (11.1 ) 15.3 Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (10.0 ) 0.7 (9.3 ) Commercial real estate (0.2 ) (14.9 ) (15.1 ) Construction 5.3 (1.9 ) 3.4 Residential: Residential mortgage 2.2 (10.2 ) (8.0 ) Home equity line (1.3 ) (3.1 ) (4.4 ) Consumer (10.1 ) (2.4 ) (12.5 ) Lease financing 0.2 0.4 0.6 Total Loans and Leases (13.9 ) (31.4 ) (45.3 ) Other Earning Assets 0.2 (1.0 ) (0.8 ) Total Change in Interest Income 13.6 (45.2 ) (31.6 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.7 (3.7 ) (3.0 ) Money Market 0.9 (5.5 ) (4.6 ) Time (4.9 ) (7.3 ) (12.2 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (3.3 ) (16.5 ) (19.8 ) Short-Term Borrowings (3.0 ) (3.0 ) (6.0 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (6.3 ) (19.5 ) (25.8 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 19.9 $ (25.7 ) $ (5.8 )





Loans and Leases Table 9 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Commercial and industrial: Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans $ 1,692,315 $ 1,753,444 $ 2,218,266 $ 2,250,094 Paycheck Protection Program loans 503,069 811,103 801,241 920,168 Total commercial and industrial 2,195,384 2,564,547 3,019,507 3,170,262 Commercial real estate 3,569,768 3,528,068 3,392,676 3,461,085 Construction 826,078 853,865 735,819 662,871 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,914,632 3,821,407 3,690,218 3,669,051 Home equity line 852,074 825,368 841,624 864,789 Total residential 4,766,706 4,646,775 4,531,842 4,533,840 Consumer 1,238,714 1,267,559 1,353,842 1,425,934 Lease financing 237,689 242,971 245,411 245,977 Total loans and leases $ 12,834,339 $ 13,103,785 $ 13,279,097 $ 13,499,969





Deposits Table 10 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Demand $ 8,873,424 $ 8,589,922 $ 7,522,114 $ 6,908,270 Savings 7,347,079 6,421,053 6,020,075 5,994,687 Money Market 4,019,250 3,920,477 3,337,236 3,379,985 Time 1,880,250 1,903,663 2,348,298 2,614,820 Total Deposits $ 22,120,003 $ 20,835,115 $ 19,227,723 $ 18,897,762





Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 746 $ 828 $ 518 $ 725 Commercial real estate 745 937 80 7,067 Construction — — 2,043 2,043 Total Commercial Loans 1,491 1,765 2,641 9,835 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 7,137 7,140 6,441 7,798 Total Residential Loans 7,137 7,140 6,441 7,798 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 8,628 8,905 9,082 17,633 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 8,628 $ 8,905 $ 9,082 $ 17,633 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 439 $ 494 $ 2,108 $ 1,938 Commercial real estate — — 882 1,307 Construction — 60 93 100 Total Commercial Loans 439 554 3,083 3,345 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 100 — — — Home equity line 3,871 4,680 4,818 4,503 Total Residential Loans 3,971 4,680 4,818 4,503 Consumer 1,376 1,134 3,266 2,897 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 5,786 $ 6,368 $ 11,167 $ 10,745 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 36,234 $ 36,668 $ 16,684 $ 9,726 Total Loans and Leases $ 12,834,339 $ 13,103,785 $ 13,279,097 $ 13,499,969





Allowance for Credit Losses Table 12 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 169,148 $ 200,366 $ 192,120 $ 208,454 $ 130,530 Adjustment to Adopt ASC Topic 326 — — — — 770 After Adoption of ASC Topic 326 169,148 200,366 192,120 208,454 131,300 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial (224 ) (330 ) (598 ) (1,517 ) (14,773 ) Commercial real estate — — — (66 ) (2,723 ) Construction — — — — (379 ) Total Commercial Loans (224 ) (330 ) (598 ) (1,583 ) (17,875 ) Residential Loans: Residential mortgage — — — (98 ) (14 ) Home equity line (235 ) — — (235 ) (8 ) Total Residential Loans (235 ) — — (333 ) (22 ) Consumer (2,926 ) (3,917 ) (4,238 ) (13,384 ) (21,742 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,385 ) (4,247 ) (4,836 ) (15,300 ) (39,639 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial 121 287 1,699 623 2,019 Commercial real estate 15 12 — 30 — Construction — — 30 166 170 Total Commercial Loans 136 299 1,729 819 2,189 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 215 14 27 246 179 Home equity line 27 38 16 89 146 Total Residential Loans 242 52 43 335 325 Consumer 2,405 2,797 3,148 7,857 7,687 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,783 3,148 4,920 9,011 10,201 Net Loans and Leases (Charged-Off) Recovered (602 ) (1,099 ) 84 (6,289 ) (29,438 ) Provision for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases (7,300 ) (30,119 ) 3,672 (40,919 ) 94,014 Balance at End of Period $ 161,246 $ 169,148 $ 195,876 $ 161,246 $ 195,876 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 12,881,885 $ 13,205,086 $ 13,559,367 $ 13,108,427 $ 13,569,119 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.02 % 0.03 % — % 0.06 % 0.29 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.45 % 1.26 % 1.45 %

________________________

(1) Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and three months ended June 30, 2021.









Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 13 Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Commercial Lending Commercial and Industrial Risk rating: Pass $ 633,079 $ 172,147 $ 162,921 $ 128,968 $ 31,439 $ 194,494 $ 578,257 $ 21,767 $ 1,923,072 Special Mention 5,421 4,709 104,973 4,083 1,069 4,292 23,127 289 147,963 Substandard 371 1,663 2,102 13,874 97 8,285 19,162 1,307 46,861 Other (1) 10,257 7,897 8,955 5,364 2,740 573 41,702 — 77,488 Total Commercial and Industrial 649,128 186,416 278,951 152,289 35,345 207,644 662,248 23,363 2,195,384 Commercial Real Estate Risk rating: Pass 493,286 342,433 578,079 522,123 429,840 967,286 59,685 — 3,392,732 Special Mention — 1,472 48,916 16,054 28,264 56,319 7,604 — 158,629 Substandard — — — 1,907 258 15,578 502 — 18,245 Other (1) — — — — — 162 — — 162 Total Commercial Real Estate 493,286 343,905 626,995 540,084 458,362 1,039,345 67,791 — 3,569,768 Construction Risk rating: Pass 57,368 94,127 285,960 151,714 63,031 67,670 58,013 — 777,883 Special Mention — — 473 708 — 359 — — 1,540 Substandard — — — 369 — 850 — — 1,219 Other (1) 19,268 10,753 4,367 4,955 2,710 2,581 802 — 45,436 Total Construction 76,636 104,880 290,800 157,746 65,741 71,460 58,815 — 826,078 Lease Financing Risk rating: Pass 26,419 64,989 53,457 10,371 15,819 58,940 — — 229,995 Special Mention 523 282 501 182 27 201 — — 1,716 Substandard — 2,720 1,506 225 1,037 490 — — 5,978 Total Lease Financing 26,942 67,991 55,464 10,778 16,883 59,631 — — 237,689 Total Commercial Lending $ 1,245,992 $ 703,192 $ 1,252,210 $ 860,897 $ 576,331 $ 1,378,080 $ 788,854 $ 23,363 $ 6,828,919





Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans (continued) Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Residential Lending Residential Mortgage FICO: 740 and greater $ 804,889 $ 661,402 $ 306,706 $ 209,819 $ 270,664 $ 879,063 $ — $ — $ 3,132,543 680 - 739 104,415 79,553 52,470 36,440 40,109 141,178 — — 454,165 620 - 679 14,479 11,825 6,941 5,683 10,341 41,481 — — 90,750 550 - 619 231 818 193 2,059 1,428 7,378 — — 12,107 Less than 550 — — — 490 2,533 3,127 — — 6,150 No Score (3) 13,307 8,559 15,727 20,112 18,265 46,312 — — 122,282 Other (2) 18,701 17,823 10,835 11,779 18,988 17,737 625 147 96,635 Total Residential Mortgage 956,022 779,980 392,872 286,382 362,328 1,136,276 625 147 3,914,632 Home Equity Line FICO: 740 and greater — — — — — — 637,131 2,220 639,351 680 - 739 — — — — — — 150,452 3,485 153,937 620 - 679 — — — — — — 38,987 1,709 40,696 550 - 619 — — — — — — 10,433 1,473 11,906 Less than 550 — — — — — — 2,260 70 2,330 No Score (3) — — — — — — 3,854 — 3,854 Total Home Equity Line — — — — — — 843,117 8,957 852,074 Total Residential Lending 956,022 779,980 392,872 286,382 362,328 1,136,276 843,742 9,104 4,766,706 Consumer Lending FICO: 740 and greater 130,773 88,770 88,797 65,818 30,908 11,516 107,938 245 524,765 680 - 739 72,447 63,996 65,105 41,209 21,461 8,912 68,887 717 342,734 620 - 679 27,131 28,491 33,219 22,225 15,042 6,825 30,956 1,398 165,287 550 - 619 3,181 8,735 15,408 12,262 9,546 4,829 10,150 1,177 65,288 Less than 550 341 3,200 6,116 4,665 3,196 1,757 2,983 578 22,836 No Score (3) 1,155 60 81 46 77 3 34,234 420 36,076 Other (2) 709 368 1,735 30 2,183 38 76,665 — 81,728 Total Consumer Lending 235,737 193,620 210,461 146,255 82,413 33,880 331,813 4,535 1,238,714 Total Loans and Leases $ 2,437,751 $ 1,676,792 $ 1,855,543 $ 1,293,534 $ 1,021,072 $ 2,548,236 $ 1,964,409 $ 37,002 $ 12,834,339

________________________

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.



(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating.



(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Data: Net income $ 64,279 $ 86,741 $ 65,101 $ 208,713 $ 124,015 Core net income $ 65,819 $ 87,704 $ 65,083 $ 211,216 $ 124,090 Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,738,540 $ 2,691,966 $ 2,704,129 $ 2,719,442 $ 2,687,632 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,743,048 $ 1,696,474 $ 1,708,637 $ 1,723,950 $ 1,692,140 Average total assets $ 25,058,085 $ 24,015,065 $ 22,341,485 $ 24,013,691 $ 21,667,948 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible assets $ 24,062,593 $ 23,019,573 $ 21,345,993 $ 23,018,199 $ 20,672,456 Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 9.31 % 12.92 % 9.58 % 10.26 % 6.16 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 9.54 % 13.07 % 9.57 % 10.38 % 6.17 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.63 % 20.51 % 15.16 % 16.19 % 9.79 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.98 % 20.74 % 15.15 % 16.38 % 9.80 % Return on average total assets(1) 1.02 % 1.45 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 0.76 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.04 % 1.46 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 0.76 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.06 % 1.51 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 0.80 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.09 % 1.53 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 0.80 %





As of As of As of As of September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Total stockholders' equity $ 2,711,734 $ 2,731,341 $ 2,744,104 $ 2,733,934 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,716,242 $ 1,735,849 $ 1,748,612 $ 1,738,442 Total assets $ 25,548,322 $ 24,246,328 $ 22,662,831 $ 22,310,701 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible assets $ 24,552,830 $ 23,250,836 $ 21,667,339 $ 21,315,209 Shares outstanding 128,255,570 129,019,871 129,912,272 129,911,789 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.61 % 11.26 % 12.11 % 12.25 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.99 % 7.47 % 8.07 % 8.16 % Book value per share $ 21.14 $ 21.17 $ 21.12 $ 21.04 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.38 $ 13.45 $ 13.46 $ 13.38

________________________

(1) Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and three months ended June 30, 2021.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 15 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 132,593 $ 131,481 $ 134,002 $ 393,232 $ 400,507 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 132,593 $ 131,481 $ 134,002 $ 393,232 $ 400,507 Noninterest income $ 50,104 $ 49,371 $ 48,898 $ 143,343 $ 143,782 (Gains) losses on sale of securities — (102 ) (24 ) (102 ) 102 Core noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 50,104 $ 49,269 $ 48,874 $ 143,241 $ 143,884 Noninterest expense $ 101,036 $ 99,388 $ 91,629 $ 296,730 $ 279,545 Loss on litigation (2,100 ) — — (2,100 ) — One-time items(1) — (1,160 ) — (1,160 ) — Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 98,936 $ 98,228 $ 91,629 $ 293,470 $ 279,545 Net income $ 64,279 $ 86,741 $ 65,101 $ 208,713 $ 124,015 (Gains) losses on sale of securities — (102 ) (24 ) (102 ) 102 Loss on litigation 2,100 — — 2,100 — One-time noninterest expense items(1) — 1,160 — 1,160 — Tax adjustments(2) (560 ) (95 ) 6 (655 ) (27 ) Total core adjustments 1,540 963 (18 ) 2,503 75 Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 65,819 $ 87,704 $ 65,083 $ 211,216 $ 124,090 Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 1.61 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 1.61 $ 0.95 Efficiency ratio 55.07 % 54.74 % 50.01 % 55.10 % 51.32 % Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.68 $ 0.50 $ 1.63 $ 0.96 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.68 $ 0.50 $ 1.63 $ 0.95 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.92 % 54.13 % 50.02 % 54.51 % 51.31 %

________________________

(1) One-time items consisted of severance costs.



(2) Represents the adjustments to net income, tax effected at the Company’s effective tax rate for the respective period.



