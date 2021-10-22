New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Manufacturing Process, By Coating Type, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177416/?utm_source=GNW





Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Product Type (Low- Emissivity Glass and Special Glass), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Manufacturing Process (Float Glass Process and Rolled/Sheet Process), By Coating Type (Hard Coat, Soft Coat), By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Asia Pacific construction glass market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific construction glass market is driven by rapid industrialization and upsurge in construction activities in growing economies such as China, India, among others.



Additionally, growing requirement for eco-friendly materials for the construction of buildings is propelling the market growth. Moreover, growing middle-class population in the region, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.



The Asia Pacific construction glass market is segmented based on product type, application, manufacturing process, coating type, company and region.Based on application, the market is categorized into residential and commercial.



Out of these, the commercial category accounted for largest share in the construction glass market until 2020, and it is likely to witness higher growth during the forecast period which can be accredited to the fact that it can protect from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.In addition to this, high resistance to chemicals and electricity is another advantage offered by construction glass, which is contributing to the growing trend.



Moreover, these construction glasses are least affected by environmental changes, which is likely to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years.



Major players operating in the Asia Pacific construction glass market include Asahi Glass, Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Sisecam Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Asia Pacific construction glass market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific construction glass market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Asia Pacific construction glass market based on product type, application, manufacturing, coating type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Asia Pacific construction glass market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific construction glass market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia Pacific construction glass market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia Pacific construction glass market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia Pacific construction glass market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of construction glass market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Construction glass manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to construction glass

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia Pacific construction glass market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Product Type:

o Low- Emissivity Glass

o Special Glass

• Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Manufacturing Process:

o Float Glass Process

o Rolled/Sheet Process

• Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Coating Type:

o Hard Coat

o Soft Coat

• Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Vietnam

o Thailand

o Philippines



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific construction glass market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

