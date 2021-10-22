Prosafe SE: Prosafe awarded 2022 contract by TotalEnergies

Prosafe has been awarded a contract from TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited (‘TotalEnergies’) for the Safe Caledonia to provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm duration of the contract commencing mid-March 2022 is 270 days with one 30-day option.



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “After the Safe Caledonia safely and efficiently operated for TotalEnergies at Elgin in 2017 and 2021, Prosafe is extremely pleased to be awarded this contract for operations in 2022. We take this as a reflection of the high performance and flexibility that the Safe Caledonia offers.”



Stavanger, 20 October 2021

Prosafe SE



