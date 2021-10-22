New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software As a Service Market, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177411/?utm_source=GNW





Global Software As a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type(Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Application (Customer Relationship Management, Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Sales Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Supply Chain Management), By End-User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Education, Government, BFSI, Oil & Gas), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.Software as a Service (SaaS) comprises of a model in which software and other associated data is hosted centrally and customers can access it with the help of web browser.



This model allows user to gain access to various features of a software with the help of a subscription model and without worrying about the product licenses.The emergence of messaging applications, emails and video calls have made the end users to depend on smartphones, therefore people are looking for remote access at reasonable costs, thereby driving Software as a Service (SaaS) market, globally.



Also, the rising use of mobile apps for food delivery, payments, and healthcare services is expected to increase the demand for SaaS based mobile apps.The growing trend of business outsourcing and globalization is encouraging enterprises to expand themselves to capture the increasing demand from customers.



The growing data security concerns and complex regulation compliance might hamper the growth of the market.



Global Software As a service (SaaS) market is segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application, end-user and region.Based on deployment type, public cloud segment dominated the market in 2020.



The major reason for their dominance is their cost-effectiveness, and also the fact that they are easy and quick to integrate, eliminate the maintenance cost and enhance security.Based on organization size, SMEs segment is expected to account for the largest share until 2026 as it offers maximum benefit to SMEs by reducing the hardware and software costs and eliminates the licensing and maintenance charges.



Based on application, the human resource management segment is expected to account for the dominant share through 2026 as SaaS based human resource application provides a systematic management to all the HR based activities such as employee attendance management, notices and announcements, employee tracking and recruitment.



Regionally, North America dominated the global software as a service (SaaS) market and the trend is expected to continue until 2026. The rising demand for cloud computing related activities and growing adoption of SaaS among various government organizations is responsible for the growth in software as a service (SaaS) market of North America.



Major players operating in the global software as a service (SaaS) market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMWare Inc. The companies operating in the market are using both inorganic and organic strategies to increase their share in the market.



