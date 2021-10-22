Pre-Order Reolink Duo Dual-Lens Security Camera Series Before They Sell Out: Discounts, Latest Updates & More

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late September, Reolink, a major provider of innovative smart home security solutions, announced the Reolink Duo series, a futuristic AI-assisted security camera line with twin lenses. The pre-order with a 15%-off discount runs through Oct. 22 and shoppers may click here to get their dual-lens cameras at the best price: https://reolink.com/product/reolink-duo/ .

Before the Reolink Duo series officially launches, customers, new or old to Reolink, are fascinated by its dual-lens design with an expanded field of view. These are absolutely one-of-a-kind security cameras, especially for home and small businesses.

Even better, there are four versions for homeowners and small business owners to choose from, including Reolink Duo (a battery/solar-powered Wi-Fi camera), Reolink Duo 4G (a wire-free battery/solar 4G camera), Reolink Duo PoE (a power-over-Ethernet IP camera), and Reolink Duo WiFi (a plug-in Wi-Fi IP camera). Shoppers can choose the version that fits their security needs the most.

And these dual-lens cameras turned out to be very popular when they officially launched on Sept. 22. As of now, more than 4,500 Reolink dual-lens cameras have been sold in over 50 countries and regions.

While the pre-order is ongoing, Reolink's sales team has been busy scheduling the shipping, making sure that customers will receive the pre-ordered cameras before the holiday season begins.

"We are trying to deliver the Reolink Duo series cameras to our customers as soon as possible," Reolink's sales manager Elise Nel says. "Pre-orders made before Sept. 23 will be packed and sent out on Nov. 16. Meanwhile, the rest of orders will be shipped before December arrives."

Wonder why Reolink Duo dual-lens are so popular among homeowners and people who run small businesses? These nice-to-have features below may be the answer:

Dual-Lens design : Offering an expansive horizontal view of 150°

Offering an expansive horizontal view of 150° 2K image s : Capturing crystal-clear images with great details day & night

Capturing crystal-clear images with great details day & night Eight pieces built-in spotlight s : Illuminating dark corners & providing color night vision

Illuminating dark corners & providing color night vision Smart p erson/vehicle detection: Delivering more accurate alerts on real important events

Delivering more accurate alerts on real important events Two-way audio: Making it possible for users to listen in & talk back at the same time

Making it possible for users to listen in & talk back at the same time Dual-band Wi-Fi connection: More stable network connection for more reliable performance

More stable network connection for more reliable performance Indoor & outdoor use: IP66-certified weatherproof

IP66-certified weatherproof No subscription needed: One-and-done cost for all nice-to-have features

All four versions of the Reolink Duo series are available to purchase on Reolink's official website. Shoppers can click here to grasp the early-bird discount now: https://reolink.com/product/reolink-duo/ .

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering reliable and user-friendly security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its solid security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

