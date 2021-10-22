Embolization Agents Market Size ($4,525.75Mn by 2028) Lead by Coil Segment (7.6% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research study on the Embolization Agents Market Size and Forecast to 2028 by Product (Coils, Plugs, Beads/Particles, Detachable Balloons, Glue, Sponge, Liquid Embolics, Sclerosants, Precipitating Agents, and Others), Application (Oncology, Neurology, Urology, Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Diseases, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) with Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00025058



Embolization Agents Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Medtronic; Terumo Corporation; Cook Medical LLC; Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Stryker Corporation; Penumbra, Inc.; Merit Medical Systems Inc.; DePuy Synthes; and KANEKA CORPORATION are among key companies operating in the embolization agents market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new product, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping the prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2021, Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC) launched the AZUR Vascular Plug, the first and only plug compatible with a microcatheter and capable of occluding arteries up to 8mm in diameter. The newest addition to Terumo's extensive embolization portfolio is recommended to use in arteries of the peripheral vasculature to limit or stop blood flow.

In March 2021, TheraSphereTM Y-90 Glass Microspheres, developed by Boston Scientific Corporation for the treatment of patients suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). TheraSphere is now the only radioembolization technology indicated for the treatment of unresectable HCC in the US.

In August 2020, Neuroform Atlas Stent System by Stryker has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an expanded indication, making it the first and only adjunctive stent approved to use in the posterior (rear of the brain) circulation. Long-term treatment is now possible due to the approval of the Neuroform Atlas adjunctive stent for the posterior circulation. This Atlas stent system is used in conjunction with embolic detachable coils.

In 2021, North America dominated the global embolization agents market. The growth in North America is driven by the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, such as stroke and brain aneurysms, and increasing launches of products across the US. For instance, in 2019, MicroVention, Inc. received premarket approval from the FDA for the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System. The WEB System is the first of its kind intrasaccular flow disruptor for aneurysm embolization.

Based on product, the embolization agents market is segmented into coils, beads/particles, plugs, detachable balloons, glue, sponge, liquid embolics, sclerosants, precipitating agents, and others. The beads/particles segment leads the market, whereas the coils segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the embolization agents market is segmented into neurology, oncology, cardiology, peripheral vascular diseases, and others. The oncology segment holds the largest share of the embolization agents market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end user, the embolization agents market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, and others. The hospitals segment leads the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Hypertension, smoking, alcoholism, and obesity are associated with the development of brain aneurysms. As per the WHO, in 2021, around 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. It has also mentioned that hypertension is a major cause of premature deaths across the globe. Further, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, in the US, approximately half a million deaths were recorded due to hypertension as a primary cause. Additionally, as per the British Heart Foundation, in 2019, about 14.4 million people had high blood pressure in the UK. Furthermore, as per the WHO, in 2016, over 1.9 billion people aged 18 years and above were overweight of which over 650 million adults were obese.

As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2017–2018, obesity prevalence in the US was 42.4%. Similarly, as per the NHS 2019, obesity is likely to affect one in every 4 adults. Further, as per the WHO, every year, around six million people die due to tobacco consumption and 2.5 million die due to the harmful alcohol consumption. Thus, the increasing prevalence of hypertension, smoking, alcoholism, and obesity is likely to fuel the demand for embolization agents during the forecast period.

Embolization Agents Market: Segmental Overview

By product, the coil segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the embolization agents market during the forecast period.

