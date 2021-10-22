New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177406/?utm_source=GNW





Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Type (Mobile, Stationary, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Department, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global UV infection control devices market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of hospital acquired infections which are creating severe impact on a patient’s health.The outbreak of COVID-19 and increasing death rates due to this virus is acting as a major growth driver for UV infection control devices as they are widely used for surface disinfection.



These devices use ultraviolet rays to kill microorganisms like fungi, bacteria and virus. UV infection control devices find application in various healthcare setting such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and research centers.

Furthermore, various governments are focusing on infection control programs which is augmenting the growth of global UV infection control devices market.Adding to this, increasing adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment is expected to provide profitable opportunities for UV infection control device manufacturers.



However, the market might also face some restrains.Stringent government regulations across various regions are expected to prove as a major challenge before manufacturers.



Moreover, high cost of UV infection control devices is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Global UV infection control devices market can be segmented based on type, end user, and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into mobile, stationary and others.



Among them, the mobile UV infection control devices are expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period as they are light in weight and can be moved quickly to different settings. Also, they are less expensive and are especially designed for the ease of use and to avoid human error.

Regionally, North America dominated the global UV infection control devices market in 2020 as the region has well-established healthcare infrastructure and is witnessing increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment. However, Asia Pacific is expected to undergo fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections in countries such as India and China.

Major companies operating in global UV infection control devices market include American Ultraviolet, Inc., Seal Shield, LLC, STERIS plc., THE CLOROX COMPANY, UVC Cleaning Systems, AquiSense Technologies, Getinge Group, Applied UV, Inc., among others. The market players are focusing on new product launches, partnership, collaboration and acquisitions as growth strategy to increase their global market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global UV infection control devices market.

• To forecast global UV infection control devices market based on type, end user, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global UV infection control devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global UV infection control devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global UV infection control devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of UV infection control devices companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global UV infection control devices market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• UV infection control devices manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to UV infection control devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as UV infection control devices manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global UV infection control devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Type:

o Mobile

o Stationary

o Others

• Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Emergency Department

o Others

• Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global UV infection control devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

