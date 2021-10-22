New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Clinical Trial Phase, By Method, By Service Provider, By Process Flow, By Therapeutic Area, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177405/?utm_source=GNW





Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Clinical Trial Phase (Pre-Clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, and Phase 4), By Method (Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining), By Service Provider (In-House, Contract Outsourcing), By Process Flow (Case Data Management, Signal Detection, Risk Management System), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global pharmacovigilance market is anticipated to witness double digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing drug consumption and drug developments around the globe.Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as oncology, diabetes, and others has created the need for advanced and more effective pharmaceutical drugs.



Keeping in view the chances of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) and drug toxicity, healthcare companies are continuously incorporating pharmacovigilance services. Moreover, numerous consumer health protection acts across various regions are further propelling the growth of this market.

Pharmacovigilance is concerned with identifying the hazards associated with pharmaceutical products and minimizing the risk of any harm that may come to patients.The service helps in finding the new safety concerns and evaluating the already known risks.



It also helps in keeping a watch on the benefit risk balance of a drug. Any change in the benefit risk ratio will alter the safety profile of the drug.

Global pharmacovigilance market can be segmented based on clinical trial phase, method, service provider, end-user and region. Based on service provider, the market is categorized into in-house and contract outsourcing. Among them, the contract outsourcing service provider dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the fact that it eliminates the risk of business overhead costs and is thus, being increasingly adopted by healthcare companies

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to undergo highest CAGR until 2026 owing to stringent healthcare regulations across the region.The region has also a large patient pool, which is leading to increasing number of clinical trials.



Also, countries such as India and China have large clinical research spaces and offer attractive opportunities to healthcare companies.

Major companies operating in global pharmacovigilance market include IBM Corporation, Accenture Plc, Linical Accelovance, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ArisGlobal LLC, ICON plc, Capgemini SE, Parexel International Corporation, Wipro Ltd, United BioSource Corporation, BioClinica Inc., TAKE Solutions Ltd., ITClinical, Foresight Group International AG and others. The companies are focusing on research and development activities to offer better pharmacovigilance services and increase their global market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global pharmacovigilance market.

• To forecast global pharmacovigilance market based on clinical trial phase, method, service provider, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global pharmacovigilance market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global pharmacovigilance market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global pharmacovigilance market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global pharmacovigilance market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Pharmacovigilance service providers, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to pharmacovigilance

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as pharmacovigilance companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global pharmacovigilance market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Clinical Trial Phase:

o Pre-Clinical

o Phase 1

o Phase 2

o Phase 3

o Phase 4

• Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Method:

o Spontaneous Reporting

o Intensified ADR Reporting

o Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

o Cohort Event Monitoring

o EHR Mining

• Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Service Provider:

o In-House

o Contract Outsourcing

• Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Process Flow :

o Case Data Management

o Signal Detection

o Risk Management System

• Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Therapeutic Area

o Oncology

o Neurology

o Cardiology

o Others

• Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By End-User:

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Medical Device Manufacturers

o Others

• Global Pharmacovigilance Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global pharmacovigilance market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

