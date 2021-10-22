Harsco Corporation Named to Newsweek’s List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

Harsco Corporation Ranked as 13 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) was featured today in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #13 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

“The people of Harsco are what make our company great. This accomplishment could not have been achieved without each of our 12,000 global employees,” said Wendy Livingston, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Harsco is dedicated to living our core values every day, with our employee care value being our top priority. We are thrilled to have been selected as a Most Loved Workplace. This honor shows we are upholding our values well.”

“Love of workplace or Most Loved Workplace (MLW) is the intersection of intense feelings toward aspects of a company, perception of how your company feels about you, and attitudes toward respect and treatment of employees,” said BPI CEO, Louis Carter. “Our study proves that intense amorous feelings for the workplace are a greater predictor of organizational outcomes such as organizational commitment and perceived willingness to produce more for the company.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harsco created key principles that reflected the company’s commitment to a healthy and safe environment for employees and customers. In addition to providing personal protective equipment, company paid sick and quarantine time and remote work arrangements, Harsco quickly created a micro site to share important pandemic-related information in a timely manner with employees across the world.

“In the wake of the pandemic, businesses hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

In 2020, 83-percent of employees responded to an employee engagement survey. From this survey, 88-percent of employees agreed Harsco exemplifies their core values well, and 87-percent of employees agree teamwork and inclusion are high priorities in the company culture.

“The best way to determine the strength of a company’s culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace,” said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

The full Newsweek list of 2021’s Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine’s October 29 print edition and is currently available online at www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a 2022 Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com