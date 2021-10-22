Worldwide Migraine Drugs Industry to 2026 - Featuring Allergan, Amgen and Eisai Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global migraine drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes unilateral or throbbing pain in the forehead, side of the head or around the eyes. The pain is often accompanied by autonomic symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. Migraine is generally diagnosed by examining the patient's medical history and symptoms, as well as by performing blood tests, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scans. At present, over the counter (OTC) medicines and prescribed injections are available to relieve the symptoms and reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. These drugs are either taken regularly or during attacks or exacerbations of chronic pain.



A significant rise in the prevalence and diagnosis of migraine represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the improvement in reimbursement policies for migraine medications, along with the escalating demand for precision medicines, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraine and the expected approval of new classes of drugs that are in late-stage pipeline and have higher clinical efficacy, such as the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies, are also driving the market growth. Besides this, the testing of migraine drugs for the treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is expected to create a positive influence on the market growth. For instance, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which was examining Zavegepant for the treatment of acute migraines, has commenced the clinical trial on the same drug to mitigate the neuro-immune consequences among COVID-19 patients. However, a decline in clinical visits and procedural treatment of migraines due to social distancing norms has impacted the market growth. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global migraine drugs market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global migraine drugs market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, treatment type, drug type, route of administration and distribution channel.



Breakup by Treatment Type

Abortive Treatment

Preventive Treatment

Breakup by Drug Type

Triptans

Ergot Alkaloids

NSAIDs

Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins

Ditans

CGRP mAbs

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global migraine drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global migraine drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global migraine drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

