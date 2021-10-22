New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Product, By Type, By Technology, By Application (Research & Development, Clinical Diagnosis, By End User, By Region, forecast & opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177404/?utm_source=GNW





Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Accessories & Instruments, Software & Services), By Type (Nucleic Acid, Protein, Cell-based), By Technology (Flow Cytometry, Fluorescence Detection, Luminescence, Multiplex Real-Time PCR, Others), By Application (Research & Development (Drug Development, Biomarker Discovery & Validation), Clinical Diagnosis (Infectious Disease, Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Autoimmune Disease, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Research Institutes, Others), By Region, forecast & opportunities, 2026



Global multiplex assays market is expected to undergo substantial rate of growth during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in healthcare sector, especially rapid development in nano technology.Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, where multiplex assays are significantly used, is also a major driving factor for the growth of this market.



Additionally, various benefits of multiplex assays over singleplex and other traditional diagnostics is also anticipated to fuel the growth of multiplex market in the years to come.

Multiplex assay is a type of assay which measures multiple analytes in a single cycle.They are widely used in functional genomics to determine the effects of experimental treatments.



A multiplex assay detects proteins and other biomolecules in a biological sample.

Global multiplex assays market can be segmented based on product, type, technology, application, end user and region.Based on technology, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, fluorescence detection, luminescence, multiplex real-time PCR and others.



The flow cytometry segment is expected to undergo significant growth during the forecast period as it works on the basis of bead population, which is helpful in computing specific antibody levels in biological fluids.

Region wise, North America is expected to dominate the global multiplex assays market by 2026 owing to regions’ advanced healthcare system and availability of trained professionals. Various governments in the region are also supporting the development of advanced technologies for diagnostics, which is giving a major boost to multiplex assay companies.

Major companies operating in global multiplex assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc, Qiagen N.V., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc, Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Seegene Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quansys Biosciences, Olink, Bio-Techne, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others. Prominent market players are extensively undergoing research and development activities in order to introduce superior quality assays in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global multiplex assays market.

• To forecast global multiplex assays market based on product, type, technology, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global multiplex assays market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global multiplex assays market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global multiplex assays market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of multiplex assays manufacturing companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global multiplex assays market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Multiplex assays manufacturers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to multiplex assays

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as multiplex assays manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global multiplex assays market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Product:

o Reagents & Consumables

o Accessories & Instruments

o Software & Services

• Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Type:

o Nucleic Acid

o Protein

o Cell-based

• Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Technology:

o Flow Cytometry

o Fluorescence Detection

o Luminescence

o Multiplex Real-Time PCR

o Others

• Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Application:

o Research & Development

Drug Development

Biomarker Discovery & Validation

o Clinical Diagnosis

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Autoimmune Disease

Nervous System Disorders

Others

• Global Multiplex Assays Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Hospitals & Research Institutes

o Reference Laboratories

o Others

• Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global multiplex assays market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177404/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________