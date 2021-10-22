New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Function, By Bed Capacity, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177403/?utm_source=GNW





Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Function (Observation, Therapy/Treatment, Consultation, Others), By Bed Capacity (Less than 20 Beds, 20-30 Beds, up to 50 Beds), By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Laparoscopy Surgery, Emergency Care, Diagnostic Imaging, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global mobile hospitals market is expected to undergo rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 and lack of proper healthcare and hospitals.Initiatives by government and private organizations to provide better healthcare facilities is also acting as a key growth driver for mobile hospitals market.



Furthermore, mobile hospitals are finding wide application during natural disaster, civil unrest and warfare operations for onsite treatments. The increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases and convenience of taking these mobile hospitals in rural and remote areas, where there is lack of proper treatment and hospitals, are other factors which are expected to propel the market growth through 2026.

Additionally, the growing need for cost-effective treatment is fueling the growth of global mobile hospitals market. Also, technological innovation and integration of wireless technologies are enabling mobile hospitals to turn into mini hospitals, thereby fueling the market growth.

Global mobile hospitals market can be segmented based on function, bed capacity, application and region.Based on application, global mobile hospital market can be segmented into cardiovascular, neurosurgery, laparoscopy surgery, emergency care, diagnostic imaging and others.



Among them, emergency care segment is expected to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period owing easy mobility and fast services provided by mobile hospitals. Additionally, they are increasingly being used during crisis and war situations.

Regionally, North America dominated the global mobile hospitals market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to easy availability of mobile hospitals and high adoption rate of the new healthcare technologies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth through 2026 owing to increasing expenditure on healthcare sector and rise in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Major companies operating in global mobile hospitals market include Alvo Medical Aspen Medical, CGS Premier, Inc., Saba Palaye, Lamboo Mobile Medical (Lamboo), Vanguard Healthcare Solutions Ltd, EMS Healthcare Ltd., Odulair, LLC, Neat Vehicles Ltd, Hospitainer, MCC Group among others. The market players are adopting various strategies to gather maximum market share. These include new product launches, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global mobile hospitals market.

• To forecast global mobile hospitals market based on product type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global mobile hospitals market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global mobile hospitals market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global mobile hospitals market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of mobile hospital companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global mobile hospitals market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Mobile hospital manufacturers, companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to mobile hospitals

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as mobile hospital manufacturers, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global mobile hospitals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Function:

o Observation

o Therapy/Treatment

o Consultation

o Others

• Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Bed Capacity:

o Less than 20 Beds

o 20-30 Beds

o up to 50 Beds

• Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Application:

o Cardiovascular

o Neurosurgery

o Laparoscopy Surgery

o Emergency Care

o Diagnostic Imaging

o Others

• Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global mobile hospitals market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177403/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________