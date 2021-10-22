Human Liver Models Market Size ($508.26Mn by 2028) Lead by Liver-on-a-Chip Type (11.7% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research study on the Human Liver Models Market Size and Forecast to 2028 by Type (Liver Organoids, Liver-on-a-Chip, 2D Models, 3D Bioprinting, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery, Educational, and Other), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and Others) with Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00025128



Human Liver Models Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.; Emulate, Inc.; CN Bio Innovations; CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K.; MIMETAS BV; InSphero; BioIVT; CELLINK; Kerafast; Cyprio; Kirkstall; and ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC. are among the key companies operating in the human liver models market. Leading players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of a new customer base for tapping the prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2021, BioIVT launched its HEPATOMUNE kit, a long-term, stable, in vitro model for evaluating immune-related and inflammation-mediated liver injury.

In July 2021, CN Bio and Lonza announced a distribution agreement providing Prevalidated Hepatocytes for use on Innovative Organ-on-a-chip Range.

In 2021, North America dominated the global human liver models market. The market growth is widely attributed to the increasing incidences of the liver diseases such as cirrhosis, chronic liver disease (CLD), Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and others across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 21,000 men and 8,000 women in the US are diagnosed with liver cancer each year, with approximately 16,000 men and 8,000 women dying from the disease. Moreover, the US is ahead in technology and R&D activities, which is expected to impact the market positively. For instance, in July 2021, InSphero AG announced a breakthrough in 3D cell technology for drug discovery and safety testing with the launch of its 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform.

Based on type, the human liver models market is segmented into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, 3D bioprinting, and others. The liver organoids segment is the largest shareholder in the market; however, the liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the human liver models market is segmented into educational, drug discovery, and others. The drug discovery segment holds the largest share of the human liver models market; however, the educational segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end user, the human liver models market is segmented into research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is the largest shareholder in the market. The research institutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in the number of animals used in research with the rising research and development in the medical industry. These animals are required in large numbers in preclinical testing. Pain, distress, and death of animals during scientific experiments have been a topic of discussion for a long time. Several cases show that animal models cannot always predict the body's response to drugs, especially during drug toxicology studies. This is because the metabolism of drugs and toxins in humans differs significantly from animals, making it almost impossible to study drug metabolism in experimental models such as laboratory rodent species. The field of alternative research has accelerated over the past 30 years. In addition, several regulations have been introduced in recent years that restrict the use of animals in research activities around the world. Likewise, several bodies such as Cruelty-Free International and the Fund for the Replacement of Animals in Medical Experiments reject animal models for research purposes. With the advent of three-dimensional (3D) cell culture to make organoids, more relevant human organoid models are being explored to provide safe and effective drug testing, thus, minimizing the need for animal testing.

Human Liver Models Market: Segmental Overview

The liver-on-a-chip segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the human liver models market, by type, during the forecast period.

