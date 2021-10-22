Insights on the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ADM, Arla Foods and DSM Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market Research Report by Type, Form, Health Benefit, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 167.38 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 179.22 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% reaching USD 257.08 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins.
- Based on Form, the market was studied across Dry and Liquid.
- Based on Health Benefit, the market was studied across Bone Health, Gut Health, Heart Health, Immunity, Nutrition, and Weight Management.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, Functional Food, and Personal Care.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, including ADM, Ajinomoto, Amway, Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, Balchem Inc, Barrington Chemical Corporation, BASF, Bi Nutraceuticals, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danone S A, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., DowDuPont, DSM, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kerry Group, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group, Nestle S A, Sydler Group Of Companies, and Tate & Lyle.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle
5.2.2. Growing health consciousness among consumers and awareness about a balanced diet
5.2.3. Mandates on food fortification by government organizations
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High price of fortified products
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Product awareness and penetration in developing economies
5.4.2. Improvements in product properties
5.4.3. Growing consumption of immunity booster due to COVID-19
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Consumer cynicism towards nutraceutical products
6. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carotenoids
6.3. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
6.4. Minerals
6.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids
6.6. Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
6.7. Prebiotics
6.8. Probiotics
6.9. Proteins & Amino Acids
6.10. Vitamins
7. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dry
7.3. Liquid
8. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Health Benefit
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bone Health
8.3. Gut Health
8.4. Heart Health
8.5. Immunity
8.6. Nutrition
8.7. Weight Management
9. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Animal Nutrition
9.3. Dietary Supplements
9.4. Functional Beverages
9.5. Functional Food
9.6. Personal Care
10. Americas Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ADM
14.2. Ajinomoto
14.3. Amway
14.4. Arla Foods
14.5. Associated British Foods
14.6. Balchem Inc.
14.7. Barrington Chemical Corporation
14.8. BASF
14.9. Bi Nutraceuticals
14.10. Cargill
14.11. Chr. Hansen
14.12. Danone S A
14.13. Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
14.14. DowDuPont
14.15. DSM
14.16. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
14.17. Glanbia Plc
14.18. Ingredion
14.19. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
14.20. Kerry Group
14.21. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group
14.22. Nestle S A
14.23. Sydler Group Of Companies
14.24. Tate & Lyle
15. Appendix
