Delco Data Science Team Cracks The Code To Philadelphia100® List

Freya Systems is a data science and custom software company that hits the 2021 Philadelphia100 Fastest Growing Company list for the second consecutive year. Obviously, their code to success is in their coding.

MEDIA, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freya Systems and their 99 peers on the Philadelphia100® list were honored at a banquet last night. Freya hit the list in 2021 to the #75 position as one of the fastest growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia region. For the last 33 years, the Philadelphia100® and the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia (EFGP) have recognized the 100 fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the region. At Freya Systems, we are honored to be recognized for our achievements alongside so many other great organizations.

“We are elated to make the Philadelphia100 the 2nd year in a row,” says Ben Johnson, CEO. “Like many companies, 2020 and 2021 presented a lot of challenges to growth; I credit the diligence of our team and our customers who remained focused on workflow improvements and data-driven decision making.”

This year, Freya Systems was also recognized by Inc. Magazine and with the Drexel LeBow Analytics50 Award. The Company earned position No. 2,603 with 158% year-over-year growth on the annual Inc.5000 list. This list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. The Drexel LeBow Analytics50 Award recognized Freya Systems’ work in predictive analytics to solve business problems.

To view the Philadelphia 100 list in its entirety, visit the Philadelphia100® Forum announcement on their official website. “We look forward to future growth as our team continues to provide our clients with data-driven solutions that enhances competitive advantage,” continues Ben.

About Freya Systems

Freya is a privately held data analytics and software development company based in Media, PA. They solve complex problems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industry with elegant web and mobile solutions. Freya Systems says its mission is to enable its clients to predict future needs for fleet management, maintenance, and other mission-critical processes. For more information on Freya Systems, please visit https://freyasystems.com/ and follow for insightful updates at @freyasystems on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About The Philadelphia100®

The Philadelphia100® is a merit based program. Only companies that are among the fastest growing, privately-held companies are awarded the Philadelphia100® designation. The integrity of the process and the resulting list makes the Philadelphia100® one of the most sought awards in the region.





