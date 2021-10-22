New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type, By Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177402/?utm_source=GNW





Global Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Surgery, Fertility Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Others), By Type (Domestic v/s International), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.The global medical tourism market is driven by existence of latest advanced technologies in terms of medical care present across the world.



Moreover, easy accessibility of any kind of assistance from local governments and tourism departments is positively impacting the growth of market. Also, availability of numerous advantages which include personalized care, modern devices, improved hospitality, etc., is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global medical tourism market is segmented based on treatment, type, company, and region.Based on treatment, the market can be categorized into cosmetic treatment, dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopaedic treatment, bariatric surgery, fertility treatment, ophthalmic treatment, and others.



Out of these, the fertility treatment dominated the market in terms of largest market share and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to the fact that fertility treatment is one of the most common treatments for which medical tourists choose to travel across international borders.



Also, the cancer treatment segment is forecast to register high CAGR during the forecast period, on account of increase in incidences of cancer all around the world, along with higher number of unmet medical needs in some countries. This is projected to increase the number of cross-border travellers looking for better quality cancer treatment.

Major players operating in the global medical tourism market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd (IHH Healthcare Berhad Company), Asian Heart Institute, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Raffles Medical Group, Samitivej Hospitals, Yanhee International Hospital, Hospital San José, Mexicali Bariatric Center, TMC Fertility, Prince Court Medical Centre, Seoul National University Hospital, Barbados Fertility Center and others. The companies are adopting certain competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global medical tourism market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global medical tourism market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global medical tourism market based on treatment type, service, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global medical tourism market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global medical tourism market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global medical tourism market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global medical tourism market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global medical tourism market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global medical tourism market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global medical tourism market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Medical tourism service provider companies, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical tourism

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service provider companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global medical tourism market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type:

o Cosmetic Treatment

o Dental Treatment

o Cardiovascular Treatment

o Orthopaedic Treatment

o Bariatric Surgery

o Fertility Treatment

o Ophthalmic Treatment

o Others

• Global Medical Tourism Market, By Type:

o Domestic

o International

• Global Medical Tourism Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain



o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical tourism market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

