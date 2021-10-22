Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Sports Nutrition Market Research Report by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 1,617.01 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,785.50 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.75% to reach USD 2,985.20 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the B2B Sports Nutrition to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cognitive Repairment, Endurance, Energy, Immunity Enhancement, Muscle Growth, Recovery, Strength Training, and Weight Management.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Fitness Studio, Gyms, and Sports Academies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the B2B Sports Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market, including Abbott Nutrition Inc, Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited, Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, GNC Holdings, Inc., Herbalife International, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International, MusclePharm, OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z o.o., Post Holdings Inc., Science in Sport PLC, The Bountiful Company, The Hut Group, The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc., and Ultimate Nutrition, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of nutritional products

5.2.2. Growth in the number of recreational & lifestyle users

5.2.3. Surge in the disposable income of the consumers

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of protein supplements

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rise in investment by different private and public sector companies

5.4.2. Robust urbanization in the emerging markets

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Availability of substitute products



6. B2B Sports Nutrition Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cognitive Repairment

6.3. Endurance

6.4. Energy

6.5. Immunity Enhancement

6.6. Muscle Growth

6.7. Recovery

6.8. Strength Training

6.9. Weight Management



7. B2B Sports Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fitness Studio

7.3. Gyms

7.4. Sports Academies



8. Americas B2B Sports Nutrition Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific B2B Sports Nutrition Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa B2B Sports Nutrition Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abbott Nutrition Inc

12.2. Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited

12.3. Clif Bar & Company

12.4. Glanbia PLC

12.5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

12.6. GNC Holdings, Inc.

12.7. Herbalife International, Inc.

12.8. Iovate Health Sciences International

12.9. MusclePharm

12.10. OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z o.o.

12.11. Post Holdings Inc.

12.12. Science in Sport PLC

12.13. The Bountiful Company

12.14. The Hut Group

12.15. The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc.

12.16. Ultimate Nutrition, Inc



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d86f6