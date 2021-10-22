Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, Lotus Resources, Chalice Mining and SUDA Pharmaceuticals

Sydney, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has passed another key milestone on its path to becoming Australia’s next lithium producer with a binding offtake agreement with a subsidiary of Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd now unconditional. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) recently acquired the 6 million pound U3O8 Livingstonia Uranium Project located 90 kilometres from the company’s Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF)’s Julimar Project strategy is to concurrently advance studies for an initial mining development at Gonneville on private farmland while continuing to define the full extent of mineralisation along the more than 26 kilometres-long Julimar Complex in WA. Click here

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) has formally adopted the name Arovella Therapeutics Limited following an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 14, 2021, where shareholders voted to approve all resolutions. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has successfully completed manufacturing for CHM 2101 research-grade plasmids, a critical first step in the development of CDH17 CAR T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell). Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is progressing its primary focus on uranium with the appointment of a highly skilled and experienced executive as chief operating officer and approvals received for drilling of the key Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has continued to advance an exploration drilling campaign across its projects, testing more than 20 targets and drilling in excess of 15,000 metres since listing on the ASX 12 months ago. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has secured a $300,000 short-term loan facility on an arms-length basis from Kabunga Holdings Pty Ltd, a company associated with its chairman Asimwe Kabunga. Click here

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) welcomes the latest broad results from the Boda porphyry gold-copper system within its Northern Molong Porphyry Project (NMPP) in Central West New South Wales. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has completed its latest soil sampling program at the Rover Gold Project in WA. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) subsidiary 2H Resources is making progress with its strategy focused on natural hydrogen and associated helium which have a role to play in driving the global transition to zero-emission fuels. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has advanced mining and ore haulage operations at its Morila Project in Mali ahead of an expansion with the aim of producing 100,000 ounces during 2022. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has unveiled an updated global mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its flagship Carolina Lithium Project in North Carolina, US, with mineral resources of 44.2 million tonnes at 1.08% lithium oxide. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has received further shallow gold hits at Hendricks, within 1.5 kilometres of its low-cost Dalgaranga processing plant. Click here

