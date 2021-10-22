New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, By Product Type, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177401/?utm_source=GNW





Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, By Product Type (Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator, Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator), By Type (Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable), By Application (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, Epilepsy, Dystonia, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Neurological Clinic, Research Centers), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market is expected to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders around the world.The growing aging population is also a major growth factor for global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market as it is more susceptible to neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and Epilepsy.



Moreover, rising prevalence of lifestyle dieses like depression and chronic pain is also creating the demand for these devices. With increasing investment on R&D activities in neurological sector, the global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market is anticipated to grow further in the coming years.

Deep brain stimulation devices are based on therapy which involves implantation of electrodes within certain areas of the brain.They are extensively used for the treatment of dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, stroke recovery, and many others chronic disorders.



The potential advantages of deep brain stimulation devices like improved postoperative outcome control and its long-term effectiveness, are further augmenting the market growth.However, global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market is also facing some restrains.



The availability of alternative treatment options like drug therapies and surgeries are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the side effects associated with the use of deep brain stimulation devices such as allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin might limit the growth of this market.

Global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market can be segmented based on product type, type, application, end user and region.Based on application, the market can be segmented into obsessive compulsive disorder, Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, epilepsy, dystonia and others.



Among them, the Parkinson’s disease dominated the global market during the forecast period owing to their growing prevalence, especially among aging population. However, the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) segment is anticipated to undergo highest CAGR through 2026 due to the increasing cases of OCD around the world.

Major companies operating in global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories (St.Jude Medical), Beijing PINS Medical Co.



Ltd, Fisher Wallace, NeuroSigma, Inc., Functional Neuromodulation Ltd, Medtronic PLC, NeuroPace Inc., Renishaw PLC, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, LivaNova PLC, SceneRay Corporation, Nevro Corporation and Neuronetics Inc. The market players are coming up with new & innovative devices and investing on latest technologies to increase their global market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market.

• To forecast global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market based on product type, type, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices manufacturing companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) devices manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Hospitals/ neurological clinics

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, By Product Type:

o Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator

o Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator

• Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, By Type:

o Rechargeable

o Non-Rechargeable

• Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, By Application:

o Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

o Parkinson’s Disease

o Essential Tremor

o Epilepsy

o Dystonia

o Others

• Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

o Neurological Clinic

o Research Centers

• Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177401/?utm_source=GNW



