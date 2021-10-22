New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Product, By Type of Dressing, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177400/?utm_source=GNW





Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Product (Hydrocolloids, Alginate Dressing, Skin Substitutes, Others), By Type of Dressing (Primary, Secondary), By Application (Wounds, Burns, Ulcers, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC’s), Homecare), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global biomaterial wound dressing market is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to development of novel biomaterials and their advantages over conventional wound healing procedures.Biomaterial wound dressing provides better comfort and quick healing and hence, are gaining huge traction in global market.



Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cases of chronic, surgical and traumatic wounds are some key factors propelling the growth of global biomaterial wound dressing market. Also, technological advancement in wound dressing and launch of advanced wound dressing products are anticipated to fuel the market growth in coming years.

Moreover, rise in number of road accidents and burn injuries and increasing need for fast and safe treatment of chronic wounds is also acting as major growth driver for global biomaterial wound dressing market. With growing demand for medical implants and increasing expenditure by government bodies for the development of novel biomaterials, the market is expected to undergo significant growth through 2026.

Global biomaterial wound dressing market can be segmented based on product, wound type, type of dressing, end user and region.Based on product, the market can be categorized into hydrocolloids, alginate dressing, skin substitutes and others.



Among these, alginate dressing segment is expected to witness fastest growth through 2026.Alginate dressing products are composed of highly absorbent materials that promote healing.



They find wide application in treating heavily draining wounds, first and second-degree burns and surgical wounds.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate global biomaterial wound dressing market through 2026 owing to high diabetic population and presence of leading biomaterial wound dressing manufacturers in the region. Also, availability of advanced healthcare system and launch of novel biomaterial is providing lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in North America.

Major companies operating in global biomaterial wound dressing market include 3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, DermaRite Industries LLC, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew PLC and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, among others.



The market players are focusing on new product launches to increase their global reach and strengthen their position.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global biomaterial wound dressing market.

• To forecast global biomaterial wound dressing market based on product, wound type, type of dressing, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global biomaterial wound dressing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global biomaterial wound dressing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global biomaterial wound dressing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of biomaterial wound dressing companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global biomaterial wound dressing market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Biomaterial wound dressing manufacturers/companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to biomaterial wound dressing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as biomaterial wound dressing manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biomaterial wound dressing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Product:

o Hydrocolloids

o Alginate Dressing

o Skin Substitutes

o Others

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Type of Dressing:

o Primary

o Secondary

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Application:

o Wounds

o Burns

o Ulcers

o Others

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC’s)

o Homecare

• Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biomaterial wound dressing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177400/?utm_source=GNW



