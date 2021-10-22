New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Organs Market, By Organ Type, By Type, By Material Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177399/?utm_source=GNW





Global Artificial Organs Market, By Organ Type (Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Lungs, Others), By Type (Mechanical, Biomechanical, Biological), By Material Type (Inanimate Polymers, Combination of Inanimate Polymers & Living Cells, Only Living Cells), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global artificial organs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of organ transplant technology among people.The spike in number of patients suffering from organ failure has led to rise in demand for artificial transplants as they have the ability to facilitate normal functioning of human organs.



Furthermore, increasing number of road accidents and severe injuries is contributing to growing demand for artificial organs, globally.Additionally, the scarcity of organ donors is fueling the need for artificial organs.



Moreover, technological advancements and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector are supporting the growth of artificial organs market.The introduction of bioartificial materials in manufacturing of artificial organs is also driving the growth of this market.



However, high cost of artificial organs and several cases of product failure after transplant might hamper the growth of the market.

Global artificial organs market is segmented based on organ type, technology, type of fixation, material type and region.Based on region, North America holds largest market share in global artificial organs market as the region is home to increasing geriatric population and a major section of which is suffering from one or more organ failures.



Additionally, high per capita income of the region is enabling people to spend freely on artificial organs.

Major companies operating in the global artificial organs market include Blood Purification Technologies Inc., Awak Technologies Pte. Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Triomed AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC, BiVACOR Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., CARMAT SA, ALung Technologies, Inc., Breethe, Inc., among others. The companies are focusing on R&D activities to launch new products into the market and enhance their product portfolios. Some of them are also opting for mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the global market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global artificial organs market.

• To forecast global artificial organs market based on organ type, type, material type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global artificial organs market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global artificial organs market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global artificial organs market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of artificial organ manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global artificial organs market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Artificial organs manufacturers, organs suppliers and distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to artificial organs

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as artificial organ manufacturers, partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global artificial organs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Artificial Organs Market, By Organ Type:

o Artificial Heart

o Artificial Kidney

o Artificial Pancreas

o Artificial Lungs

o Others

• Global Artificial Organs Market, By Type:

o Mechanical

o Biomechanical

o Biological

• Global Artificial Organs Market, By Material Type:

o Inanimate Polymers

o Combination of Inanimate Polymers & Living Cells

o Only Living Cells

• Global Artificial Organs Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global artificial organs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

