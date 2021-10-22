Modern Maids Now Accepts Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Maids, the Dallas area's premier residential cleaning service, is making it even easier to book and pay for its white-glove services. The company recently announced that it will accept Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies as payment for any of its extensive line of one-time, regularly scheduled and deep-cleaning maid services.

"As our name suggests, Modern Maids is an early adapter. We embrace state-of-the-art cleaning techniques and products," said owner and CEO Justin Carpenter. "So, it is natural for us to become one of the first residential cleaning services in Texas to offer our customers this emerging payment option. We are proud to be counted among some of America's most respected firms in accepting crypto, including our own Dallas Mavericks."

Carpenter said that accepting Bitcoin and other digital currencies brings several advantages to all Modern Maids clients, whether they are homeowners, apartment dwellers or property owners, throughout the uptown and downtown Dallas areas, as well as Irving, Grapevine, Plano, Frisco, Arlington and most of the Metroplex's northern and western suburbs.

"With all our connected devices, security and privacy have become a greater concern for all of us," he said. "Our clients can pay their invoices without divulging any personal or financial data that could be intercepted. I feel that accepting Bitcoin and other crypto assets helps us achieve a new level of modern experience. Within the next decade, we could be seeing a huge rise in cryptos and want to be a business that helps lead that path."

Modern Maids already has revolutionized the home and apartment cleaning industry with its professionalism and ease of use. The company is intent on providing customers quality service and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they will be coming home to a spotless space where they can relax, recharge and prepare for their next activity. Engaging Modern Maids is not just affordable, but it can also give customers more time to be productive, earn more money, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

About Modern Maids

Modern Maids (www.modern-maids.com, 469-430-8860) provides certified, experienced, background-checked cleaning professionals directly to customers' homes. Clients can book a convenient time online. Using non-toxic, environmentally friendly products whenever they are available, Modern Maids offers not only "routine" and "deep cleaning services," but also move- in/move out care so renters can recover their deposits and lessors can quickly prepare their properties for the next tenant.

Contact Information

Justin Carpenter, CEO

2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

469-430-8860

services@modernmaidsdallas.com

