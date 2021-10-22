Verisk Named Diversity and Inclusion Industry Champion of the Year by Gamma Iota Sigma

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) has been named Diversity and Inclusion Industry Champion of the Year by Gamma Iota Sigma , an international professional student organization, serving a mission of promoting and sustaining student interest in careers in the insurance industry. The award recognizes a demonstrated commitment to advancing the future of insurance through the support of a diverse talent pipeline.

“We are so appreciative of all that Verisk continues to do to support diversity and inclusion across the insurance industry,” said Grace Grant, executive director, Gamma Iota Sigma. “Verisk is among the companies that have made the highest investment in creating an increasingly diverse talent pipeline, ensuring opportunities for diverse future leaders and helping to pave the way for an increasingly inclusive and vibrant insurance industry.”

“The Verisk team is focused on a number of efforts to drive sustainable change, including scholarship funds and the development of market solutions through the lens of inclusion, diversity and belonging,” said Dianne Greene, Global Head of Inclusion, Diversity & Belonging at Verisk. “We look forward to continuing this work to help shape a diverse talent pipeline for the industry as well as evolve development processes that encourage our employees to flourish in an inclusive environment.”

Verisk is a Sustaining Partner to Gamma Iota Sigma and is proud that nearly a dozen Gamma Iota Sigma alumni have joined its team. Verisk works with the organization’s GammaSAID (Solutions for Authenticity, Inclusion, and Diversity) Industry Council to support diversity and inclusion efforts across the industry. GammaSAID is Gamma Iota Sigma’s student-driven council focused on understanding and representing matters of authenticity, inclusion and diversity in the insurance industry through the development of resources, forums and actionable solutions. Dianne Greene delivered the keynote address at Gamma Iota Sigma’s Allies in Insurance: Industry Diversity Fair & Connection Point, a virtual career fair empowering students of all backgrounds to lead successful careers across the risk management, actuarial science and insurance fields.

“It is a privilege to work with Gamma Iota Sigma and engage with the next generation of insurance leaders in candid discussions about creating meaningful change,” said Debbie Morris, senior vice president of ISO commercial lines at Verisk. “Our partnership with Gamma Iota Sigma is an important step forward in driving long-term industry talent pool growth, diversification and accessibility.”

Verisk’s commitment to inclusion, diversity and belonging is fundamental to fostering a culture where every voice is heard and valued. Verisk believes that having varied perspectives helps generate innovative ideas to solve the complex problems of a changing—and increasingly diverse—world. Verisk partners with organizations such as Gamma Iota Sigma to help fulfill this vision. For example, Verisk also works with Year Up , a national organization committed to closing the opportunity divide, and Wentworth Institute of Technology’s RAMP , a summer bridge program for first-time students in the Boston area. Verisk recently partnered with the International Association of Black Actuaries and Organization of Latino Actuaries to provide scholarship funds as well as The Actuarial Foundation in support of its STEM STARS Actuarial Scholars Program. In addition to strategic partnerships, Verisk promotes a diverse and inclusive culture through its recruitment, development and retention processes, trainings, educational sessions, mentoring program, Employee Networks and more.

# # #