Tucson Maids Lets You Clean Your Home With Bitcoin

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucson Maids, southern Arizona's premier full-service home cleaning provider, is making it even easier for customers to make their homes shine. The company recently announced that it will accept Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies as payment for any of its extensive line of one-time, regularly scheduled and deep-cleaning maid services.

"I have always considered myself a forward-thinking business owner and leader. That is why I started a maid service that incorporates one-minute online booking and takes the hassle and apprehension out of finding the highest-quality and most conscientious and trustworthy domestic cleaners," said Justin Carpenter, Tucson Maids' CEO. "Our customers expect us to be in the vanguard of innovation; accepting cryptocurrency payments helps us achieve a new level of modern experience. Within the next decade, we could see a huge rise in cryptos, and I want to be a business that helps pave the way."

He noted that Tucson is ripe for the service his company provides due to the area's diverse population. Accepting Bitcoin and other digital currencies brings several advantages all Tucson Maids clients. The company's territory spans from Oro Valley to Drexel Heights, into Catalina Foothills and up to the border with Saguaro National Park.

"For Tucson's retirees as well as university students, suburban families and urban professionals, the need to keep our identities and personal information secure is more important than ever," Carpenter said. "Crypto allows our clients to pay for their maid service without divulging any financial data that could be compromised."

Tucson Maids already has revolutionized the house cleaning and apartment cleaning industry with its professionalism and ease of use. The company is intent on providing customers quality service and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they will be coming home to a spotless space where they can relax, recharge and prepare for their next activity. Tucson Maids is not just affordable, but it can also give customers more time to be productive, earn more money, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

About Tucson Maids

Tucson Maids (www.tucsonmaids.com, 520-276-5154) provides certified, experienced, background-checked cleaning professionals directly to customers' homes. Clients can book a convenient time online. Using non-toxic, environmentally friendly products whenever they are available, Tucson Maids offers not only "routine" maid services and "deep cleaning" services, but also move-in/move out care so renters can recover their deposits and lessors can quickly prepare their properties for the next tenant.

