Lifted Toyota Prii 'Priuses' on All Terrain Tires Are Popping Up All Over the Country Thanks to This Company

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriusOverlanding.com announces the release of aftermarket overlanding/off-road parts for the Toyota Prius. This widely popular car model is known for its versatility and innovative specifications. Thus the company has curated a range of accessories to enhance the driver's Overlanding experience.

"The Toyota Prius is just the first vehicle model; we specialize in hybrid vehicles and will soon produce aftermarket parts for most hybrid vehicles. After the success of our 2-inch lift kit for the Toyota Prius, we began the research and development of essential off-road/overland aftermarket parts for the Prius," says a spokesperson for PriusOverlanding.com.

The Prius roof rack is the first low-profile, aerodynamic roof rack for a Prius. This innovative engineered rack uses rails with three industry-leading mounting tabs firmly secured by two bolts per mounting tab, creating a solution capable of holding cargo or loading of cargo boxes, thus eliminating the need to purchase expensive additional trays or baskets that Overlanders often have to.

Its complete aluminum construction ensures no rusting with a modular design, making it ideal for all adventures needs. The satin black rack is powder-coated, improving durability, and weighs only 55 lbs, with a dimension of 62 ½" x 46" x 5 ½" inches.

Creating a capable Overlanding experience does not stop with the roof rack; Prius heavy-duty springs are the original heavy-duty springs for a Prius that lifts the Prius, braces additional cargo weight, and eliminates the drooping rear end of the Prius where the body of the car characteristically sits low. Every kit is manufactured and hand-made in the USA and does not negatively affect fuel economy.

The product provides a medium-level height increase over OEM ride height, weighs 20 lbs. with a dimension of 15x15x10 in. For vehicles with 150,000+ miles, replacing the struts is recommended during spring upgrades to achieve the optional driving experience.

Getting you out of a jam and back on the trails, the Prius Winch Mount Behind Bumper enables a Toyota Prius to recover from less than ideal conditions while off-road quickly. The Winch mount replaces the factory aluminum crash bar with a cad-designed steel replacement that fits the 2010-2015 Gen 3 Prius, Prius V, and Prius Plug-in. The advantage of this recovery solution is it does not require any cutting of the actual bumper, and it mounts directly to the frame for Maximum Strength. Its lightweight design prevents the front end from being weighed down by a typical large metal bumper.

