With Modern Maids You Can Clean Your House With Ethereum and Other Crypto Currencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Maids, Texas's premier residential cleaning provider, is making it even easier for Austin-area residents to make their homes sparkle. The company recently announced that it will accept Ethereum and other leading cryptocurrencies as payment for any of its extensive line of one-time, regularly scheduled and deep-cleaning maid services.

"I named the company 'Modern Maids' because I strive to be a forward-thinking business owner," company CEO Justin Carpenter said. "Our customers love our online booking system and state-of-the-art cleaning procedures. They expect us to be at the forefront of innovation. Accepting digital currencies is another way we are living up to our customers' demands."

He said the Austin area is ready to accept crypto as a payment option. As one of the South's leading data science, advanced manufacturing, and telecommunications hubs, the region is known for their willing acceptance of technology.

Carpenter said that accepting Ethereum and other digital currencies brings several advantages all Modern Maids clients, including single-family homeowners, apartment-sharing students and condo-dwelling retirees from Hutto to Leander, Georgetown to Buda and most of the surrounding area.

"As our name suggests, Modern Maids is an early adapter. We embrace state-of-the-art cleaning techniques and products," Carpenter said. "So, it is natural for us to become one of the first residential cleaning services in Texas to offer our customers this emerging payment option. We are proud to be counted among some of America's most respected firms in accepting crypto."

Modern Maids already has revolutionized the home and apartment cleaning industry with its professionalism and ease of use. The company is intent on providing customers quality service and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they will be coming home to a spotless space where they can relax, recharge and prepare for their next activity. Modern Maids is not just affordable, but it can also give customers more time to be productive, earn more money, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

About Modern Maids

Modern Maids (www.modern-maids.com/austin-maid-service/, 512-222-5332) provides certified, experienced, background-checked cleaning professionals directly to customers' homes. Clients can book a convenient time online. Using non-toxic, environmentally friendly products whenever they are available, Modern Maids offers not only "routine" and "deep cleaning" services, but also move-in/move out care so renters can recover their deposits and lessors can quickly prepare their properties for the next tenant.

Contact Information

Justin Carpenter, CEO

22025 Guadalupe Street, Suite 260, Austin, TX 78705

Phone: 512-222-5332

Email: services@modernmaidsdallas.com

