Evolus to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Business Update

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-6184 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0877 (international) or connect to the live webcast via the link on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international). An archived webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

About Evolus, Inc.



Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.



Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

