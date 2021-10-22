Shift to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that it will report its financial results from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. The conference call, hosted by management, will take place on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and will cover the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)

Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Shift’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.shift.com/ . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 18, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 5778317.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, please visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations:

Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group

IR@shift.com

Media Contact:

Coralyn Lee

press@shift.com

